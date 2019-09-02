Customer service at heart of Harris Ace Hardware

Harris Ace Hardware has done business in Brunswick and the Golden Isles for decades, they just did not have a store front. That has recently changed as three years of hard work has led to the opening of their fourth location at 2185 Perry Lane Road in Brunswick.
Owner Colby Harris is the fifth generation to work in the family business. To add some perspective only 3 to 4 percent operate under the fourth generation or beyond. So for a fifth generation business to have four successful locations is quite the accomplishment. The family has owned international car dealerships, steakhouses, farm supply and grocery stores, to name a few, over the last 119 years. It wasn’t until 1972 that the first Harris Ace Hardware was opened by Raymond and My Jean Harris
The philosophy that they began with and still go by today is that if you spend a dollar with them, then you are considered family and treated as such. This was instilled in Colby Harris his entire life. His life has revolved around the hardware store, and he learned many life lessons at the Jesup location where he was with his father every morning before school and every afternoon until close.
“I learned early on that one of my dad’s favorite sayings was if you have time to lean you have time to clean, so needless to say I was facing shelves and rotating stock before I even knew what a hardware store was,” Harris said. “I picked up trash every morning, and I rode to work with dad before school. He used to tell me to go shake that guys hand over there and make sure you thank him for the shirt on your back. It was not until later in life that I came to understand what he actually meant.” Colby’s personal contact information is in the front window of each HAH location, with the invitation to call for any reason, even if it’s a call to vent about a bad experience, he welcomes them all!
Harris said his team’s vision is to provide the best customer experience possible by forcing ourselves to be better operators today than they were yesterday.
“If you don’t put your customers first you simply wont survive for one, but most importantly you wouldn’t bring any value to the table for your customers,” Colby said. “Our team works really hard to make sure they are on top of their game when it comes to customer service. When someone walks through our door we realize they could have gone to a handful of other places but choose Harris Ace Hardware and that is why our customer service is top priority. We look at every customer as a business partner. The biggest part of the business is from their large selection of lumber and building materials, but all purchases big and small are important to the Harris Ace team. From the homeowner purchasing STIHL power tools to Mrs. Myers dish soap or the contractor who purchases everything from footer to finish, we look at it as a business partnership. We want to help you complete your task easily and also provide you with exceptional customer service.”
Colby brings a lot to this community with the new store front. And with the lessons that have been instilled in him by the generations before him, it is safe to say they are definitely doing something right as Harris looks forward to being a part of the Golden Isles family.
Josh Harris heads up the outside sales team for the contractor business and he too believes in providing the utmost service to his builders. Josh says t is important to treat every customer that goes all in with us as a strong business partnership, and he wants the customers to feel as if they work for them on their payroll. We are there many years after a project is sold to stand behind any issues the homeowner may have and actually be able to get them help later down the road when needed. Tony Cason, store manager along with Corrine Nabb, assistant manager are also part of the team that make it successful.
So if you have a need be it large or small for your home, be sure to stop by Harris Ace Hardware and see for yourself why this family business continues to thrive.
“We can supply a whole house project from rebar in the footer, to the mailbox at the road,” Colby said.
Colby credits the family’s success to the loyal customers who come to them for help achieving their dreams and a strong team in place to make it all happen.
“Without them we would not be where we are today,” Colby said. I would like to thank the Heritage Bank, my wonderful team at HAH, Tim Harris, Phillip Price, Tara Duncan, Johnny Jackson, Tony Cason, and my wife Amber Harris along my wonderful daughters for helping us get the doors open!
“You don’t have to be great to serve, but you have to serve to be great!”