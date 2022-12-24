Families used to live close to one another and were able to look after each other with relative ease. These days, relatives are likely to be scattered all over the map, and when a parent or another elderly relative requires extra care, challenges can arise. Coastal Care Partners can help people face those unique challenges.
Founded by Scott and Amy Pierce, Coastal Care Partners arose when, a few years ago, Scott’s dad, who had been caring for his mom who had dementia, was faced with a health challenge. Suddenly, there was no one to care for his mother.
“I got the phone call,” Scott said. “It was the first time I’d ever seen my dad not as ‘the guy. Now my dad was the one who needed care as well.”
With both Scott’s mother and father now requiring extra help in Savannah, and Scott living in Atlanta, the realization hit that they needed a service to help manage all of their care.
“There should be a company that can come in and help navigate this,” said Amy Pierce. “The clinical management was missing.”
The Pierces know what they’re talking about. He has a background in business, including health care technology, whereas she is a registered nurse with a clinical management background.
At Coastal Care Partners, registered nurses manage the in-home care. This is an important component of elder care, because people want to age in place, with their things around them.
“It means a lot,” said Amy, “There are plenty of companies that offer in-home caregiving, but we couldn’t find a company that would manage and coordinate care for loved ones…so we decided to create one.”
Scott explained that families hire Coastal Care Partners to manage health care for their loved ones. Some of that includes going to doctors’ appointments with them, and actually sitting in on the appointment and documenting what the health care practitioner says.
“We are like a health care bodyguard,” said Amy, explaining that patients oftentimes have five or more doctors. “Our nurse goes to all of those appointments and helps unify the care.
Having a nurse attend all appointments gives the patient and family members a complete picture of the patient’s health care needs. The nurse is able to take instruction from all the doctors and also provide medication management.
“This contributes to a reduction in emergency room visits,” said Amy. “Imagine the value of having a nurse get to know your unique situation.”
Scott weighed in with another fact.
“As a culture, we’ve grown apart,” he said. “Kids and parents don’t have the familial support they once had. Coastal Care Partners is a great resource for adult children who need help caring for parents who live away from them.”
It’s because of these and numerous other factors that the Pierces began Coastal Care Partners, which offers a variety of services in its Savannah location but is just getting started in the Golden Isles.
“Having worked in health care for 20 years, I know how challenging it can be to get a great customer experience, and we have built our company to be hyper-focused on great service, said Amy. She then explained the Donna Rule, one of the company’s guiding principles. Amy’s mother is Donna. “Anyone we hire for Coastal Care Partners has to be someone I would be comfortable with caring for my own mom…that’s the Donna rule.”
Coastal Care Partners offers customer-focused care and always stays on top of things, she said.
Health insurance does not cover most in-home care needs and with more than 10,000 people each day reaching retirement age, other solutions are needed. Everyone wants health insurance to pay for everything and the reality is, it doesn’t.
“We are all private pay,” she said. “And we have a good price, and good value for that price. We don’t require contracts so there is nothing binding customers. We felt building a company that delivers value was the better way to grow our business.”
Coastal Care Partners has grown significantly in its Savannah office and offers concierge medical care for both adults and pediatrics, urgent care, and long-term care management.
They also guarantee everyone will be treated with dignity, no matter the situation they are currently facing.
“It’s important for people to have dignity and autonomy in the aging process and we have built our company to be a trusted partner for this journey.” Scott Pierce said.
To reach Coastal Care Partners on St. Simons Island, call 912-268-0099 or visit the website, www.coastalcarepartners.com.