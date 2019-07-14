Check out the new Ole Times Country Buffet

Ole Times Country Buffet sits familiarly on the side of Golden Isles Parkway, with its brown roof and large name letters inviting hungry patrons, families and busloads of students to enjoy its unique all-you-can-eat Southern dining experience.
However, more noticeable today is the future home of Ole Times: a brighter, larger and red-roofed building located directly behind its current location.
Even though it seems like it, this new building didn’t just spring up overnight. It’s just more clearly visible now by the many motorists on Golden Isles Parkway since the trees blocking it have been cleared away.
But the new building was a long overdue upgrade from the previous one, according to Ole Times Country Buffet Owner Pat O’Neal and General Manager Angie Smith.
The new building will be able to serve and seat more patrons than the old one, which is set to be torn down. The lot on which the old restaurant building stood will serve as extra parking for the new one.
O’Neal has been in the food industry for more than 40 years, opening Ole Times after working in the seafood restaurant business.
Smith has been managing at Ole Times since 2013. According to their website, the restaurant has been voted No. 1 in both the southern cooking and country buffet categories by the readers of the Valdosta Times for the past 11 years.
Both O’Neal and Smith said that the biggest draw to the Ole Times restaurant is the variety of food options they serve.
“The great thing about buffets is that everyone can find something that they enjoy,” Smith said.
Connoisseurs of southern cuisine will not be disappointed while on the serving line at the Ole Times Country Buffet. Daily offerings include fresh biscuits and corn muffins, well-seasoned country vegetables, green beans, creamed corn and at least five different types of meats.
Without reservation, Smith said that the fried chicken and pork chops are the most popular items that customers go for at Ole Times.
These two southern staples, along with other cuts of beef, sausage, chicken and an array of delicious desserts, consistently keep people coming in the doors hungry and leaving satisfied all year.
The new and improved Ole Times Country Buffet expects to open its doors sometime within the next two weeks, according to O’Neal and Smith.
Until then, they welcome customers to stop by at the current location for lunch or dinner between 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.