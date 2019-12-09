There are 500 CBD American Shaman stores around the country, but the story of how Steven Clark came to bring a franchise to Brunswick is a personal one.
Clark’s wife works as a special needs teacher, a job that inherently comes with a lot of stress. That was amplified last September when Clark’s mother-in-law had a stroke.
“It got to the point where (my wife) wasn’t sleeping,” Clark said. “She couldn’t process the stress day or night, getting less than two hours of sleep a night for about three weeks.We saw one of these stores down in Jacksonville and said it’s worth a shot. It’s literally changed her life.
“She was in a bad place last year in October, and we’re in a lot better place this year for sure.”
The second time Clark came to the Jacksonville store, the owner talked to him about franchising. Clark saw an opportunity to help people in Brunswick the same way the products helped his wife.
“I started doing the research and thought it would be a great opportunity for Brunswick and help out some of the people locally as well,” Clark said.
So what is CBD? Hemp and marijuana come from the same plant species, Cannabis Sativa L., but are genetically different and are even more distinguished by their use, chemical content and cultivation techniques. Cannabidiol (CBD) is one of at least 85 active cannabinoids identified in cannabis so far. The cannabinoid molecules that have the highest concentration in cannabis are CBD and THC. However, CBD is a natural constituent of hemp oil and by nature has a very low level of THC compared to marijuana. CBD is also legal in all 50 states.
The benefits of using American Shaman’s products is that the company controls the entire process. You know where it was manufactured and who manufactured it.
“We are soup to nuts in terms of our products,” Clark said. “We own the farmland as well. We grow the hemp. We process and manufacture the hemp, and then we have lab reports on every one of our products as well. We own the whole process.”
While the FDA has not taken up the issue of CBD, American Shaman was recently certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority.
“We just got certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority at the end of September, so we’re able to carry their seal of approval going forward,” Clark said. “They are kind of the guru right now since the FDA hasn’t taken this issue up yet.”
Clark doesn’t make any medical claims about CBD oil or products. What he and others have seen though, is people with a variety of conditions who have benefitted from the use of CBD oil and other products.
“We’ve seen some results from it and added benefits for people who have suffered from anxiety, people with arthritis and fibromyalgia — we’re getting good results from it in a natural way,” Clark said.
Some of the conditions that could be helped by CBD oil, along with the ones Clark named, include migraines, lupus, ADHD and others. Benefits from using CBD oil could include pain relief, increased sleep, increased memory, reduced anxiety, enhanced mood and many others.
For the holidays, Clark said his shop has holiday baskets available, as well as CBD products for pets. The shop also offers massage therapy performed by Stephanie Dunn.
“She’s offering massages here now as well,” Clark said. “It’s not just a retail shop. We have that ability if people are looking for holistic massages. She does sports therapy as well as cupping, so she has a unique blend of skills.”
CBD American Shaman of the Golden Isles is located at 3421 Cypress Mill Road in Brunswick. The store is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The store can be reached by calling 912-342-7234 or by email at CBDofthegoldenisles@outlook.com.