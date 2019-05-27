Downsizing where you live can be a difficult decision to make. There may come a time when your home has become too much space for the present circumstance.
When that decision has been made, having someone like Caring Transitions to guide you through a difficult time would be a big benefit to the whole process.
Caring Transitions of Coastal Georgia is a local franchise of the national Caring Transitions brand. Owner Caroline Moore started the local franchise almost six years ago and said the company offers a variety of services to help people, primarily senior citizens, who are downsizing.
“For example, if a family is moving from a 3,000 square foot house and transitioning to a smaller apartment, or into senior living, we can come in and help figure out what will fit in the new space,” Moore said. “A lot of times people are having a hard time letting go of things, and we can help encourage them that they don’t need 16 sets of glasses or five sets of dishes. We try to help them sort what they really need and what’s important to them in their new life.”
While not a moving company, Caring Transitions will work with the moving company to make sure all the items destined for the new home reach their destination.
“Once we get to the new location, we start unpacking boxes and try to make the transition as smooth as possible,” Moore said. “We’ll unpack everything and put it away if that’s what the customer wants. Some people like that and some people want to do it themselves.”
The hardest part of the process for many is letting go of the items that mean so much to them. It’s not always the item itself that is tough to live without, it is the sentiment and memories attached to it that can make something hard to let go.
“A lot of times it is overwhelming and people don’t know how to take that first step,” Moore said. “We just try to help them through that process and take it one step at a time.”
As for the items that don’t make the trip, Caring Transitions can organize an estate sale to liquidate what is left behind.
“All the items that they didn’t have room to take with them, we can help with liquidation,” Moore said. “We have the ability to do online auctions, but primarily we do estate sales.”
Caring Transitions’ services are especially helpful to those trying to help out a family member from several states away. It can be hard for a child to take off a couple of weeks to oversee such an endeavor. Those same services are also available to families dealing with the estate of a loved one who has passed away.
“We can step in and help ease some of that,” Moore said.
In addition to seniors, Caring Transitions can also clean out houses that have been abandoned and provide help for those preparing for a move but don’t have time to pack and unpack themselves.
If you have a place and are looking to add to it, Caring Transitions has an email list that you can sign up for that will send you notices to when there is an estate sale. You can sign up for the list by calling Caring Transitions or sending them an email. They are also on Facebook, where they post a lot of pictures of the items that will be available.
“We have a group of followers who come to every sale,” Moore said. “It’s just a hobby and they love doing it. We also have a lot of people that have shops that will come. You just never know form one house to the next what you’re going to come across. It’s fascinating.”
Moore said the sales could be especially beneficial to younger people who are looking to furnish their first home.
“You can get some amazing deals that is of much-better quality than you can find in stores,” Moore said. “You can find some unusual pieces that are of great quality.”
Caring Transitions is located at 501 Ashantilly Ave., St. Simons Island. They can be reached by phone at 912-434-1170. You can also visit their website at www.caringtransitionscoastalga.com.