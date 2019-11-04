Britt provides comprehensive Elder Law services

Deborah “Debbie” L. Britt, Esq. moved her law practice from the metropolitan Atlanta area to the Golden Isles in 2016, with the intention of providing general practice legal services to individuals and businesses in our community. She soon realized that her estate planning clients have other legal needs beyond deciding where money and property should go after death.
“The best way I can describe my practice is that I help people prepare for the BEST,” she said. “Through the thoughtful use of wills, trusts, powers of attorney, health care directives, and other planning tools, we help individuals in expressing their wishes about agents, medical treatment preferences and financial matters well ahead of time. With good planning in place, people can rest easier with peace of mind, knowing they and their loved ones will be taken care of at the right time, by the right people, in the right way — all choices they were able to make in advance.”
Ms. Britt believes that there are seven legal documents everyone should have. A durable financial power of attorney allows a designated agent to take care of personal issues such as bank transfers, home maintenance and asset transfers. She recommends anyone over 18 years old have this document, regardless of health or net worth. An advance health care directive enables an appointed person to make health care decisions in the event a person is unable to do so and expresses treatment preferences applicable to certain conditions. A will is a legal document that directs the distribution of assets after a person’s death. Without a will, a person’s assets are distributed according to Georgia law instead of a person’s chosen beneficiary receiving them. A revocable living trust is an estate planning tool that allows for the distribution of assets without probate court involvement and allows a designated successor trustee to use assets for the trust grantor’s benefit in the event of their incapacity. A HIPAA release enables appointed individuals access to health information and medical records. Debbie also believes it is important for every client to complete a current income/asset/liability form and to execute a digital assets power of attorney to determine access to and possession of photographs, emails, online journals, social media posts and other electronic information in the event of death or incapacity. “No longer are we just concerned about the photo album on the bookcase, or the written journals in the desk drawer,” she said. “Many precious family memories are, in fact, digital assets which could be lost forever if not accessed and distributed according to your wishes,” she said.
As she began building her local practice, Ms. Britt noticed more and more that her aging clients had other legal questions and issues that went beyond traditional estate planning. Once Debbie realized there was a niche for a lawyer to specialize in Elder Law, she attended additional legal training; maintains a membership with fellow graduates of the Elder Law College; and proudly serves on the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys, Georgia Chapter Board. “’Elder Law’ is a term used to describe a practice area of law that addresses the unique concerns and needs of aging people in our community,” she said. Law Office of Deborah L. Britt offers much needed legal services to seniors and their families. Her practice assists clients when skilled nursing home care is needed. She, and her legal assistant and daughter Delaney Britt, help with the Medicaid application process and address hurdles that may affect favorable Medicaid decisions. “We take a comprehensive approach to long-term care planning and help individuals recognize opportunities to organize their financial assets in a way that will allow for government benefits eligibility,” Ms. Britt said. In addition to helping those with immediate nursing home care and funding concerns, the firm tailors traditional estate planning documents drafting to the needs of seniors. Ms. Britt commented that providing legal advice to help the elderly has been one of the most gratifying practice areas she has enjoyed in her 29 year career since graduating from Emory Law School. “It has a component where I’m accomplishing something meaningful,” she said. “I am really affecting peoples lives.”
In addition to transactional services, Law Office of Deborah L. Britt routinely represents people in probate court regarding estates, guardianships and conservatorships. “Our experience and knowledge is valuable to individuals as they navigate the complex procedural, and often contested proceedings that take place in probate court,” she said. The firm also handles Fair Hearing Requests resulting from Medicaid applications denials. These hearings take place before Administrative Law Judges and can sometimes be settled ahead of time with local caseworkers and the Office of State Administrative Hearings.
Law Office of Deborah L. Britt is located at 302 Plantation Chase on St. Simons Island. She represents clients on St. Simons Island and Jekyll Island, and in Brunswick, and surrounding areas. Counties routinely served include Glynn, Camden, McIntosh, Ware, Brantley and Wayne counties.