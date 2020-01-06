Beauty Inside and Out

Health, wellness and ultimately what we call beauty has its origins on the inside and what we expose ourselves to on the outside. Part of my training over 20 years ago included basic nutritional assessments to optimize surgical outcomes.
At Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery we continued that practice and have found many who are dealing with suboptimal nutritional parameters. These mineral and vitamin deficiencies can impair healing and slow recovery. Centered on Wellness, our strategic affiliate, has emerged as a place where we can provide an integrative approach to wellness, prevention and care focusing on each patient as a “whole person, well person” and not just an organ or illness that needs treatment.
Both treatment centers are under one roof making it convenient for patients to receive total care in one place. Since the skin is the largest organ in the body it is often the window to the inside health factors that may be plaguing us, including nutritional deficiencies.
These deficiencies are common especially in people with obesity, diabetes, reflux and women taking birth control pills. Vitamin D deficiency is a routine finding for all ages, genders and races. Other frequent deficiencies are with Zinc, Vitamin C, Vitamin B’s, Vitamin D, and Magnesium. Some common skin conditions associated with these deficiencies include acne, spider veins, blisters, discoloration or brown spots, dry skin, eczema and skin ulcers, Edema or swelling, hot flashes, scaly skin, jaundice or dull skin complexion, easy bruising, pale skin, muscle spasms and dark circles under the eyes.
Zinc is an essential trace element required for many functions of the body including reproduction, immunology, and wound repair. Zinc deficiency can result from either inadequate diet or impaired absorption, which can be acquired or inherited. Signs you may be deficient in zinc include dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis, itchy, flaking skin, and hair loss.
Vitamin C, or ascorbic acid, is an important antioxidant involved in the synthesis of folic acid and in the required steps for the body to produce collagen, playing an important role in wound healing and help prevent cell damage. Humans cannot make Vitamin C in the body; therefore, we must get it from diet or supplementation. Multiple conditional including stress, viral infections, smoking, and use of antibiotics can lead to diminished vitamin C. Signs you may be deficient in vitamin C include bleeding gums, tooth loss, easy bruising, slow wound healing, dry scaly skin, and frequent nosebleeds.
The B-Complex vitamins are linked. Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) deficiency usually coexists with other deficiencies, and riboflavin is involved in the metabolism of the other B vitamins including B3, B6, B9 (folate), and B12. Signs you may be deficient in B Vitamins are brittle nails and hair, chronic fatigue, cracks in the corners of the mouth or mouth ulcers (cancker sores).
Vitamin D is important for bone and skin health as well as mood balance and can possibly reduce the risk of certain cancers including breast cancer. It is crucial for skin protection since it helps in skin cell growth and repair. Signs you may be deficient in Vitamin D are premature aging of the skin as well as dry skin, psoriasis or eczema.
Magnesium helps improve your skin’s overall appearance, reducing acne and other skin disorders by lowering cortisol levels, stabilizing hormonal imbalances, and improving cellular processes. It has many benefits aside from the skin such as increased energy, better sleep, improved heart health, and improved digestion. Signs you may be deficient in magnesium include acne, rosacea or redness in the cheeks, nose and chin area, elevated inflammation in the body, muscle cramps or spasms and osteoporosis and constipation.
At Centered on Wellness, we provide an in-depth, and comprehensive nutritional assessment using blood and urine to check for some of the above listed vitamins and minerals and several others. This lab test is covered by Medicare and most major insurance plans are accepted. For $150, our compassionate and attentive staff will administer the blood draw, test processing, and results will be reviewed with you by Dr. Bowen along with any supplement suggestions. We remove any guess work from the equation. If you are asking yourself, “Am I deficient in any of these vitamins or minerals?” We can get you that answer.
Don’t just take supplements because Dr. Oz said to, and don’t guess about how much is needed. Get a personalized assessment and treatment plan designed to meet your specific needs.
If the person looking back at you in the mirror is not quite how you remember, if your suffering with dull, dry, acne prone skin or if those brown spots keep multiplying it is possible you may be dealing with a nutritional deficiency. At Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery we can address the “outside” beauty with both or surgical and non-surgical rejuvenation treatments while at Centered on Wellness we can address the “inside” beauty with nutritional assessment and management.
Give us a call to schedule a consultation today 912-634-1993! We are located at 1015 Arthur J Moore Drive, Saint Simons Island, Ga. 31522. For additional information you can visit our websites at www.drdianebowen.com and www.centeredonwellness.net.