Bank values its history, looks toward future

One of the oldest banks in Georgia has a big footprint throughout our region, and one reason for that is its leadership. Southeastern Bank, founded in 1888, has a long history of strong leadership and exceptional customer service.
Those qualities continue under the leadership of Jay Torbert, the current President of Southeastern Bank. Torbert took the reins as CEO in April, following his election by the Bank’s Board of Directors.
“We are the second oldest active bank in Georgia,” said Torbert. “We’ve experienced a lot of economic ups and downs during our history, and quite simply, have stood the test of time.”
Torbert isn’t new to Southeastern Bank. He served as Chief Financial Officer from 2011 — 2022 prior to becoming CEO. In stepping down after 25 years at the helm, former CEO Con Holland was seeking more leisure time, yet wanted to remain involved in the Bank; he continues to serve on the Bank’s Board and also assists lenders as Chief Credit Officer.
Torbert says the Bank’s longevity in the community gives it a strong foundation and even stronger ties to the people who live and work here.
“Our historical archives include original, handwritten ledgers from when we first opened,” he said. Southeastern Bank, then known as The Darien Bank, was chartered in Darien. Those ledgers, he added, contain a lot of familiar names from Glynn and McIntosh counties.
Despite the development of technologies like online banking, ATM machines and other conveniences, Southeastern Bank is firmly rooted in its longstanding traditions.
“We preach on delivering excellent customer service, and taking care of our customers and our community,” Torbert said. “We’re invested in our communities thriving.”
Southeastern Bank also believes in personal service. Torbert said that when the Bank is called, people get a live person on the other end of the line.
One of the areas in which Southeastern Bank specializes is small business banking. Torbert said the needs of small businesses are wide-ranging, and the Bank is flexible enough to accommodate those needs. “You don’t have to fit in a certain box for us to bank you.”
“We appreciate that small businesses are the engine of the local economy,” he said.
Southeastern Bank also offers conventional mortgages through its partnership with Rocket Mortgage, formerly known as Quicken, which enables them to provide extremely competitive pricing on those products.
An Albany native, Torbert is a licensed CPA and graduate of Valdosta State University and the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking. He has nearly 29 years of combined professional experience in banking, finance and accounting. Torbert and his wife Jeannine reside on St. Simons Island, and recently became empty-nesters, with all three of their children attending UGA. He is a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, board member and past president of Golden Isles Rotary Club and executive board member of the Coastal Georgia Council of Boys Scouts of America.
Breakout:
Southeastern Bank, established in 1888, has 10 locations including Brunswick, St. Simons, Darien, Eulonia, Folkston, Kingsland, Nahunta and Richmond Hill in southeast Georgia; and Callahan and Hilliard in northeast Florida.
• The Brunswick branch is at 15 Trade St. The phone number is 912-264-3307.
• The Darien headquarters is at 1010 North Way. The phone number is 912-437-4141.
• The St. Simons branch is at 21 Market St. The phone number is 912-357-2265.
Hours for these three locations are: Lobby – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Fridays. Drive-in – 8:30-5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.
The website is www.southeasternbank.com.