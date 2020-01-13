Auxiliary supports hospice efforts

Behind every successful nonprofit organization there is an auxiliary group working tirelessly behind the scenes to drum up support and raise funds for their cause. The Auxiliary of Hospice of the Golden Isles is one such organization. Established in 2008 with the help of then-Hospice of the Golden Isles Board President Margie Dorsey, and CEO Karen Brubaker Miller, the group’s mission is to support fundraising efforts and community education initiatives. Janice Lamattina served as the auxiliary’s first board president, and she and her inaugural board of directors were instrumental in helping grow the auxiliary into the vibrant organization it is today.
Donna Johnson, current AHGI president, said the auxiliary has a three-fold purpose – fundraising to support the mission and operations of HGI, community education to enhance awareness of the benefits of hospice care and special projects to promote patient quality of life, such as Thanksgiving and Easter meals and seasonal decorations for the Hospice House.
“Because Hospice of the Golden Isles is a nonprofit, community-based hospice, fundraising is especially important to help Hospice cover uncompensated services, such as charity care and a community bereavement program, that costs over $700,000 annually (on a $9 million budget). Hospice of the Golden Isles offers services to all eligible patients, regardless of the ability to pay for care,” said Johnson.
The auxiliary raises unrestricted funds for Hospice of the Golden Isles to meet the agency’s areas of greatest need. Since 2008, the auxiliary has helped hospice make capital improvements to Hospice House, including a new roof and the purchase of commercial generators, and cover a significant portion of hospice’s charity care for patients without insurance coverage or the ability to pay for hospice residential services.
Becoming involved in AHGI was a personal decision for Johnson, who said she and her husband have had friends who were served by the dedicated team at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
“We are so grateful for the compassionate care that they received and want to make sure that this meaningful service is available to everyone who needs it,” she said. “Many people think of hospice care only as ‘end of life’ care for the last days or weeks and don’t understand how much hospice can benefit both the patient and the family when they receive this specialized care earlier in the process.”
Over the course of the next year, Johnson hopes to raise a minimum of 15 percent of the HGI uncompensated care budget, educate the community about the availability and benefits of hospice care and the unique services provided by Hospice of the Golden Isles, such as the availability of care at home, in nursing facilities, and at their Hospice House and provide practical support for hospice patients and their families through special projects, such as holiday meals.
AHGI Membership Chairman Glenn Ferrell said there are several volunteer opportunities available for those who wish to serve.
“The auxiliary has several active committees: publicity, patient projects, hospitality and fundraising,” she said. “No matter what your interest or availability, I can find a spot perfect for you. Please email me at auxhospicegi@gmail.com for more information.”
Hospice also has many direct opportunities for volunteers, such as patient visitation, administrative and bereavement support, greeting patients and their families at Hospice House, meal delivery to homebound patients and pet therapy. People who are interested should contact Trish Burns, volunteer coordinator, at 912-265-4735, for more information.
Membership in the Auxiliary of Hospice of the Golden Isles is open to everyone. Annual memberships are available at three levels, ranging from $50-$125, and life memberships are available for $500. The auxiliary hosts two membership events each year. The first is a member appreciation reception in the spring, and the second, a member luncheon in the fall. Interested people should reach out to Glenn Ferrell at the aforementioned email address.
Three fundraising events are held throughout the year, including Wine Women & Shoes, which is planned for Feb. 22. The largest fundraiser of the three, it is attended by hundreds of amazing women who are key influencers and decision makers. This extravaganza will showcase award-winning wines, a designer boutique marketplace, magnificent silent and live auctions, superb swag, Key to the Cellar raffle, a fashion show, a chance to win a dream closet, a delectable seated lunch and charming and charismatic Shoe Guys. Nearly 100 volunteers help with the event. For more information about becoming a sponsor or volunteer, please contact Becky Derrick at WWSGoldenIsles@gmail.com. Tickets and tables can be purchased now at winewomenandshoes.com/event/goldenisles/
Derrick, Wine Women & Shoes event chair, also made the decision to become involved with AHGI because of personal experiences.
“Often people think that they can think about hospice ‘later,’ but as uncomfortable as it is to talk about, there’s no age-requirement for death,” she said. “They provide care for infants and children. Almost everyone I know has at least a tangential connection to hospice.”
Derrick added that people she adores have had family and friends who were in hospice care here and afar.
“And once you’ve had a loved one in really good hospice care, your eyes are opened to the scope of the services provided, not just to the patients, but to their families and friends as well,” she said.
HGI, she said, takes care of people wherever they call home, whether that’s a personal residence, nursing home, assisted living, or the hospice facility. They take care of people regardless of their financial situations and they take care of the patient’s family once they’re gone.
“I saw a quote recently about volunteering that said ‘When you volunteer, you vote every day about the kind of community that you want to live in,’” Derrick said. “I want to live in a community where even the most vulnerable are respected and cared for. This is how I can help make sure that happens.”
In the fall, the auxiliary will hold its annual Bridge and Luncheon Benefit at Marshes Edge, and throughout the year, people can participate in the Open Homes, Open Hearts campaign, which encourages people to hold parties – ranging from sophisticated garden parties and wine and cheese soirees, to neighborhood family picnics and backyard cookouts.
Hospice of the Golden Isles is a nonprofit agency, founded by this community in 1980 and celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Although several other hospices have moved into Southeast Georgia in recent years, Hospice of the Golden Isles is the only hospice with:
• A local, volunteer board of directors whose members live in the counties served by HGI
• Award winning care: Recipient of the national Hospice Honors award for seven consecutive years, the only hospice provider in Georgia with this distinction
• A freestanding hospice house to serve some of the most vulnerable patients in our community
• The only local full-time hospice and palliative board certified physician
• The most options for care. Hospice services are provided at home, in nursing facilities and in the hospice house
The auxiliary values the important work that Hospice of the Golden Isles does in the community and the unique services that only this hospice is equipped to provide. The auxiliary is dedicated to supporting and advancing the mission of this hometown hospice that has taken excellent care of friends, family, and neighbors for 40 years, and ensuring that this care remains available for decades to come.
HGI considers its partnership with AHGI an integral part of its success.
“For more than a decade, the Auxiliary of Hospice of the Golden Isles has played an integral supporting role for its namesake hospice,” said Karen Miller, CEO, Hospice of the Golden Isles. “We are profoundly grateful to the auxiliary for its commitment to fundraising, community education and patient projects.
“As a nonprofit, community-based hospice, these components are essential in helping maintain our award-winning level of care and services to all eligible patients, regardless of the ability to pay.”