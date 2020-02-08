An Isles tradition continues at Gentlemen's and Lady Outfitters

When it was announced in late 2018 that the owners of Gentlemen’s and Lady Outfitters, brother-and-sister team of Frank Still Jr. and Elizabeth Jordan, were retiring, people wondered what would happen to the shop that had become a St. Simons Island institution.
The shop wasn’t going anywhere as long-time employee Fred Rowe assumed ownership. Rowe, who worked for the store 18 years before taking over as owner, was also part of the family as Still’s son-in-law.
After being closed a few weeks during the transition, Gentlemen’s and Lady Outfitters reopened in the same spot on St. Simons. It was like nothing had changed, and the customers have continued to come in the doors over the last year.
“The response has been fantastic,” Rowe said. “We have had several long-time customers who came in shopping that first month who just wanted to support us with the relaunch. And there has been a lot of customers who have just found us for the first time.
“Since we maintained most of the staff the customer service hasn’t skipped a beat for those returning customers as we try to be very personable.”
Even though it’s been a full year since the store reopened, being the hand on the wheel for the store is still an odd feeling for Rowe.
“It is an odd feeling, most days I still feel like just a steward,” Rowe said. “I do a lot of the same job that I always have. I focus on buying the right product mix and allow the staff to display it well. We all wait on customers and try to find them what will fit the need that they came in with. The main difference is that my days have gotten longer as my wife, Amanda, and I stick around after hours to keep up with the paperwork and logistical part of owning a business.”
Rowe wanted to keep Gentlemen’s and Lady Outfitters going because he knows it is an island staple. One of the big keys that helped the store reach that status is the customer service offered by its employees.
“The employees are who make us special,” Rowe said. “We have such a long history of making customers happy and having what the customers desire.”
Along with its employees, the store offers a unique mix of products that appeal to a wide range of tastes and needs.
“We are unique in the product mix that we offer where as we have the most complete selection of true coastal/southern men’s apparel and also a great selection of women’s shoes and clothing,” Rowe said. “We have focused this year on trying to get the women’s selection and styles up to a level that matches the men’s by adding Vineyard Vines for the ladies and increasing the Southern Tide assortment for them as well.”
As for what’s in demand right now, Rowe said linen blends are “taking off in women’s apparel this year.
“It started this past fall and will continue, whether in tops, light weight jackets or bottoms,” Rowe said.
The store has also increased its selection of women’s comfort shoes and sandals by bringing back Vionic, adding Aetrex and increasing its Birkenstock stock.
Rowe also said that On Running shoes are the item right now.
“We have had tremendous success with them and in my 20 years of selling running shoes, I have never seen a brand hit the market and take off the way they have,” Rowe said. “We will continue to grow their assortment.”
Currently, Gentlemen’s and Lady Outfitters is having its biggest sale since it reopened as it prepares to make room for new spring styles. Sales reach as low as 75 percent off select items.
Gentlemen’s and Lady Outfitters is located at 600 Sea Island Road, No. 8, on St. Simons Island.
Call 912-634-1521 or visit https://gentlemensoutfitters.net for more information.