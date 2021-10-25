One of the most frustrating experiences senior citizens have to face is learning all about Medicare coverage. Original Medicare is still available, and is the right fit for some people, but LaTasha Rozier, owner of LaTasha Rozier Health Advisors, is an independent insurance broker who, along with her team of five agents, can counsel clients about the range of products availalble to them.
LaTasha has been in the insurance business for 12 years, and is contracted to represent Aetna, Humana, United Healthcare and Wellcare. She is married to Rodney Rozier, who is with the Georgia State Patrol, and the mother of Cariel Rozier, in the U.S. Air Force, and Chancellor Rozier, a student at Brunswick High School. Her hobby, she said, is reading Medicare info for fun.
Each client gets a free personal consultation (whether in-person or virtual) so LaTasha may help them navigate through their choices. She says dealing with a local insurance advisor, rather than a large company, has its advantages, and customer service is the name of the game.
During the consultation, LaTasha explores with the client what their personal needs are to help find the best fit.
The first thing to do is to determine whether or not you’re eligible for Medicare. Then Medicare recipients must figure out whether or not they want to also purchase a Medicare Advantage plan.
Medicare Advantage plans combine the original Medicare Parts A and B into a single plan. People are eligible if they are 65 years old, or under 65 and qualify on the basis of a disability or other special circumstances. Medicare recipients must be U.S. citizens, or a legal resident who has lived in the U.S. for at least five years.
“Medicare advantage plans must cover all the services that original Medicare covers and may offer additional benefits,” she said.
There are numerous commercials running on television about reimbursements from various Medicare Advantage plans. LaTasha encourages her clients to explore their options, or they could end up robbing Peter to pay Paul.
“There are two ways to be reimbursed for all or part of your Medicare Part B premium – with the Medicare Savings Programs (MSP), you can get help, from your state, paying your Medicare premiums, or you can enroll into a Medicare advantage plan with a give back program,” she explained. “You should always check your medication deductibles, if your medication is still covered, and the out-of-network amount if you go out of network.
Rozier says she is always on call, and her services are always free.
“I am available all year long to help,” she said. “Depending on certain circumstance they may qualify for a special enrollment period, if they move, develop a chronic condition, qualify for extra help, or retire.”
Rozier said she looks forward to talking with anyone who’s interested in exploring options for Medicare Advantage or Medigap coverage.
Breakout:
LaTasha Rozier of LaTasha Rozier Insurance Advisors is open by appointment on weekdays and weekends. For more information, call 912-264-1500 or 912-270-7818.
Enrollment for Medicare Advantage plans is open through Dec. 7, and LaTasha has scheduled meetings where folks can learn more about the plans and enroll.
Meetings for United Healthcare Medicare Advantage Plans will be held at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 25 and Nov. 1, 8 and 15 at Marshes of Glynn Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.
Meetings for Aetna Medicare Advantage Plans will be held at 2 p.m. Oct. 25 and Nov. 1, 8 and 15 at Marshes of Glynn Library, 208 Gloucester St., Brunswick.