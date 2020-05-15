The Brunswick Urban Redevelopment Authority met for the first time in two months Thursday with the main topic revolving around the planned splash pad at Mary Ross Waterfront Park.
Board members unanimously voted to approve the architect’s drawings, complete with measurements.
City manager Regina McDuffie said she had prior experience installing a splash pad in Macon County about four years ago, and there were problems with the equipment overheating. She asked authority members to make sure there is temperature control in the room that will house the pumps and other equipment to ensure there are no overheating problems.
After the vote, the discussion turned to how to build the pad. Mathew Hill, the city’s downtown development authority director, suggested soliciting bids online for the work. Hill suggested a fixed price for the work be required.
Board member Heddy Bernstein asked what would happen if the contractor discovered something unexpected when the digging begins to install the pad.
“What if there are surprises that cost more?” she asked.
Board members agreed to include a requirement for the contractor to conduct an inspection of the site for subsurface conditions before submitting a bid based on the legal opinion of the city attorney.
After the half-hour meeting ended, the board went into closed executive session to discuss a real estate issue.