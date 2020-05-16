Walter Rafolski
Republican, County Commission At-large Post 2
Where are you from: Brunswick
What is your profession: Owner of Adelaide’s Paint & Décor
Marital status: Married to Sandra Parmelee Rafolski for 39 years
Education: Some college
What is your proudest moment?
The day my first child was born.
The County Commission estimates it will cost $20 million to $22 million to construct an expansion to the Glynn County Courthouse. Do you believe the expansion is necessary and do you think the public will support the project enough to pass SPLOST 2020?
The judges of the (Glynn County) Superior Court and the Clerk of Superior Court staff have made it clear that the courthouse is not situated to handle the continued growth of our county. Given the studies performed at the time of original construction and more recently, I believe that to be true as well. I think, however, that there are many possibilities for accommodating the needs of the ourt, and all those options should be weighed before spending $22 million of taxpayer money.
I applaud the commission’s decision to defer the SPLOST decision and hope that a feasible and long-term solution can be provided before then. I won’t speculate as to whether the SPLOST will pass, as drafted.
I do think it is asking a lot of the electorate to support it though.
Do you think the Glynn County Police Department should remain under the County Commission’s control or fold into the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office?
This is a difficult question. I think that there are some systemic flaws in the GCPD that need to be addressed. I also think that the GCPD provides a valuable service to our community. I believe that before we make permanent changes, those changes are both warranted and desired by the constituents of Glynn County. With the informationI have seen, I would suggest that oversight of the police department be handled by the commission and not the county manager. From there, if problems persisted, I would not be opposed to larger scale changes.
Do you think the County Commission appropriately handled the states of emergency during Hurricanes Irma, Matthew and Dorian, Tropical Storm Hermine and the COVID-19 pandemic and what would you do differently?
This is an impossible question. First, hindsight is always 20/20. Second, I simply don’t know all the information that the commission has had in dealing with these emergencies. I believe that the hurricanes were handled well. The first evacuation certainly showed many flaws in our preparedness, but I believe the commission worked swiftly to address those and increase our ability to handle natural disasters. Regarding COVID-19, only time will tell. The commission has been presented with a unique and dire situation, and while I don’t agree with constitutional rights being sacrificed, I certainly applaud the commission for having the courage to make difficult and unpopular decisions.
Editor’s Note: The News’ questionnaire to county candidates included a question about SPLOST 2020, which was taken off the ballot after the questionnaires were sent. Since SPLOST is likely to come up again, the decision was made to keep the question.