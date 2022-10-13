Wade Herring

First Congressional District, Democrat
Age: 63
Profession: Lawyer
Education: Dartmouth College undergraduate, University of Georgia School of Law
Family: Married to wife of 40 years; two children and a grandson
What are the top three issues facing District 1 and what sets you apart from your opponent on these issues?
• Health care: I will work to make healthcare more affordable. Buddy Carter, a pharmacist, wants to increase drug prices. He opposes out-of-pocket caps for seniors, the cap on the price of insulin. He is only working for big pharma. Health care also includes women’s reproductive rights. I trust women to make their own healthcare choices. Buddy Carter wants to criminalize abortion, with no exceptions, disgracefully stripping freedom and safety from women.
• Education: We must invest in early childhood education. A good education changes lives. Providing quality child care and education is the right thing to do for our children and our families.
• Voting: Fair elections should not be partisan issues. If our voices are not heard and if our votes do not count, our democracy is lost.
Carter stood on the floor of the House on January 6th to overturn your vote. He violated his oath of office and will not defend the Constitution.