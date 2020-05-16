Educating voters is arguably one of the most important prerequisites of a healthy democracy.
To that end, The Brunswick News works hard to inform our readers about the ins and outs of local, state and federal politics and how community members are affected.
That mission continues in this special section, which includes information about the people who want to represent the Golden Isles at each level of government.
Several months ago, The News sent questionnaires to every candidate who will grace the ballots in Glynn County. Most responded — nearly every candidate with an opponent in either the primary or general elections — but some did not.
Everything is almost entirely in their own words, with minor corrections and edits made for clarity. The News’ reporters will continue to closely follow the candidates throughout the campaign season and beyond.
We also encourage voters to keep an eye on their calendars. Primary election day is on June 9, and the last day to early vote is June 5. Absentee ballots have to be in the hands of the board of elections by the time the polls close at 7 p.m. June 9.
Early voting starts on Monday and will continue Mondays through Fridays until June 5. The county’s three early voting polling places will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. On Mondays, the polls will open and close later in the evening for those who can’t make it during normal working hours.
The three early polling places are located in the Office Park Building at 1815 Gloucester St. in Brunswick; the Ballard Community Building at 30 Nimitz Drive, also in Brunswick; and Glynn County Fire Department Station No. 2 at 1929 Demere Road on St. Simons Island.
As many are no doubt aware, this primary is also being held during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state’s elections apparatus has offered voters options that would keep them from having to crowd the polls on what is sure to be another record turnout. That effort includes the mailing of early voting applications to all active voters.
In the Golden Isles, elections staff hope to assuage some of the public’s fears by enforcing social distancing at both early voting polls and polling places on election day. Poll workers will be wiping down voting machines and other equipment at frequent intervals and making sure to keep their distance from voters at all times. Voting machines will also be well spaced apart.
Elections officials can be reached during normal business hours at 912-554-7060 or glynnelections@glynncounty-ga.gov.