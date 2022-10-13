Tyler Harper

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner, Republican
Age: 36
Profession: Farmer, small business owner and state senator
Education: Bachelor’s degree in agricultural engineering from the University of Georgia College of Agriculture & Environmental Sciences, associate’s degree from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
What are the three most pressing issues facing Georgia’s farmers, growers and other agricultural producers, and what would you do/have you done to address them?
With record-high inflation and destructive policies at the federal level, Georgia farmers, growers and producers face challenges like never before in the form of rising fertilizer and fuel prices, labor and supply shortages and federal overreach that hurts the right to farm.
As agriculture commissioner, I will champion local and family farmers by pushing back against overreaching, burdensome federal regulations, expand on the successful Georgia Grown program, invest in the next generation of agriculture and prioritize funding and additional support for Georgia farmers and agribusinesses alike to support our state’s No. 1 industry.