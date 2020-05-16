Trina Rankin
Democrat, County Tax Commissioner
Where are you from: Brunswick
What is your profession: Glynn County Occupation Tax Coordinator
Marital status: Engaged
Education: I have attained a high school diploma from Glynn Academy along with college credits from Everest University
What is your proudest moment?
I have several noteworthy accomplishments in my career, but what comes to mind, was my ability to increase the collection rate of an ongoing delinquency accounts problem with mobile homes taxes.
What makes you a better candidate for this position than your opponent?
I have the utmost respect for my opponent, Tax Commissioner Jeff Chapman. However, I am a person who is dedicated and committed to uphold every provision of the Georgia’s constitution. I possess the knowledge base and experience to faithfully perform the duties of Tax Commissioner. I will do my best to deliver all that is required for the citizens of Glynn County.