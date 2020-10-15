What sets you apart from your opponent?
The word integrity sets me apart from my opponent. Over the course of his term, I have watched him bend the rules, disrespect the governing authority responsible for the financial support and physical space of this office. The difference between a constitutional officer and government employee is experience. I have worked diligently to serve the citizens and other constituents of Glynn County. I follow the rules and make informed decisions. I respect the employees in position whom possess a wealth of knowledge and experience to provide quality customer service. I won’t pretend to know it all, but I plan to involve key personnel in the decision-making process. It’s about teamwork for me, not “everything must come through me” or else type of leadership. I will treat my staff with the respect and praise that they deserve. I am no dictator — I am someone that can be entrusted with the type of service this community needs and depends on.
What changes would you implement if elected/reelected?
Well, I will compliment my opponent on the recent upgrades to the office, however, his method was met with stop work orders and not following the proper protocol when modifying a government facility. I will continue to seek new methods to ensure the office is operating efficiently and effectively. I will survey the staff to have a better understanding of personnel needs and prioritize outstanding projects. For instance, evaluating the effectiveness of the department’s website, is it user-friendly for citizens and businesses to search pertinent information, such as access to property valuations, sales and links to relatable information that would reduce walk-in traffic and long lines.
What measures would you put in place/have you put in place to prevent a mistake like the one that led to the Scarlett Williams homestead exemption class action lawsuit?
The issue with the Scarlett Williams homestead exemption was lack of understanding of tax law. It is extremely important to continue educational training on tax law that is provided annually by the Georgia Department of Revenue. I would stay in tune to pending legislation that involves the tax commissioner’s office and seek official attorney reviews on new and existing legislation. The statutory rules were clear in defining the base year. In this instance a mistake was made, however, my administration will abide by written statutory requirements with the assistance of the county attorney, staff, and state offices that assign staff to assist local governments with interpreting state legislation. I would put in place an audit team to review adjustments and exemptions applied to taxpayer’s accounts. I will work closely with our tax collectors and homestead exemption staff to ensure we are following state law. I plan to adhere to the rule of law and implement audit controls to prevent future litigations.