What skills do you believe are most important for a coroner to have?
I believe that experience in and around this field is necessary for one. A basic good knowledge of death scene investigation and the tools to do the job properly. I have 32-plus years working at Glynn County Fire Rescue and have responded to countless situations where a coroner was needed. We always assisted the coroner as much as we could because there was a good rapport between the agencies and the coroners, that is an important part of success, good working relations and communications.
Another skill is keeping up with new methods of investigation, through practical and educational learning. I have been enrolled in an academy that specifically focuses on this job and proper methods of applying the knowledge.
What sets you apart from your opponent in that regard?
I had only worked with him a few times before retiring from Glynn County, however, I could not say that I saw any skills as far as a coroner being used. The coroner is supposed to provide an independent investigation from any other agency working a case each time. Whether it be Georgia State Patrol, county police, city police, etc. It is not done the same as a police investigation, but for the coroner’s documentation and in working with the medical examiner. I have over 30 years experience in EMS, and a good knowledge of the human body, and I am still staying abreast of medical knowledge to date. I also feel that my opponent would have issues with doing an independent investigation, as he was and is employed as a Glynn County Police officer, I don’t see how he can separate the two knowing how the county works from past experience.
Are there any issues or problems you would want to address in the coroner’s office if elected?
The coroner’s office must grow with the county, I have not found any significant changes over the past several years. I believe there will be a need for a full-time position for coroner soon as our population continues to grow nearing 90,000. I believe that the coroner needs to be transporting bodies more often rather than depending on our EMS department (Glynn County Fire Rescue) tying up an ambulance for this task. There may be times that this is necessary, but I would rather save the ambulances (EMTs and paramedics) for emergencies that our citizens and visitors my have.
As an elected official I would not have the pressure from county administration and could concentrate on my job and a proper independent investigation every time. I also believe that the people we serve should hear from the coroner’s office more often, so that we can be as transparent as the laws, rules and regulations will allow.