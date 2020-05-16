Teresa Tomlinson
Democrat, U.S. Senate
Where are you from: Born and raised in Atlanta; now living in Columbus
What is your profession: Attorney
Marital status: Married
Education: Emory University (JD)
What is your proudest moment?
The saving of Sweet Briar College against all odds, being appointed to the Board by the court and elected Chair.
What are your top three issues and how would you resolve them?
• To bring stable, effective leadership to the U.S. Senate through my experienced hand. Throughout my professional life I have demonstrated skill in resolving dysfunctional systems — first as an attorney bending the law toward justice so it worked for the people I served and, then, as the two-term mayor of Columbus where we reformed our budget, reduced crime by 42 percent, saved our public pension, restructured our healthcare system, instituted broad criminal justice reform, reduced homelessness by 40 percent, and were named one of the 25 Best Run Cities in America. I will make government finally work for Georgians.
• Amend the Voting Rights Act to apply to all 50 states and reinstitute the Justice Department pre-clearance in order to eliminate gerrymandering and suppression, which disproportionately affects people of color.
• Institute universal healthcare (as opposed to Medicare for All) by 1) protecting and expanding upon the Affordable Care Act in a way that preserves private providers and carriers; 2) having the federal government take over Medicaid expansion so that no state can deny basic healthcare to those living at 138 percent of poverty or less; 3) expand Medicare to 55 years of age, and 4) adding a public option to the ACA Exchange. This will lower private premiums and dramatically and promptly expand healthcare coverage for all Americans in a cost effective and sustainable way.