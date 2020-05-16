Teeple Hill
Republican, County Surveyor
Where are you from: Born in Brunswick, raised in Savannah, returned to Glynn County in 2007
What is your profession: Professional land surveyor, licensed in Georgia, Florida and South Carolina
Marital status: Married, wife Gwen
Education: BS in marine biology, Savannah State University; studied civil engineering technology and land surveying, Savannah State University; studied land surveying, Middle Georgia College
What is your proudest moment?
The births and baptisms of my two children
Do you have any plans for your first term, if you’re elected?
I will continue to promote high standards for the land surveying profession in our community and in the state.
I would like to work with county officials to develop processes to streamline submittals and reviews for projects that involve surveying.
In middle schools and high schools, I will work to introduce land surveying as a career path. Land surveying is a fascinating profession. In fact, three of the four presidents on Mount Rushmore were land surveyors.