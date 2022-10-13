Georgia Secretary of State, Libertarian
Age: 64
Profession: Retired, but volunteers IT infrastructure and support to many for-profit and nonprofit organizations
Education: College grad, Georgia State University, DeKalb College, University of Georgia, Naval Aviation Technical Training Center
Military Service: U.S. Navy 1979-1982
Family: Currently divorced, 2 adult sons, one granddaughter
What are the three biggest problems with Georgia’s election system and what will you do/have you done to address them?
• Lack of trust in the electronic system. I will restore confidence in Georgia’s election system via hand-counting paper ballots with full public transparency, enforcing signature match for absentee ballots, verifying voter ID and allowing public audits.
• Third-party access to voter data. I will return the voter registration data base to state control, end the contracts with Election Registration Information Systems, SalesForce and MTX Group, maintain clean voter rolls using the National Change of Address system and the Social Security Administration’s death registry.
• Manipulation of election systems by malicious actors. I will enforce the state and federal requirements that any voting system complies with all applicable laws, including Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Act, Federal Information Security Modernization Act, Help America Vote Act, Voting Rights Act and Title 21 of the O.C.G.A., which our current system does not.