Taylor Ritz
Democrat, County Commission At-large Post 2
Where are you from: Brunswick
What is your profession: (I) work as a freelance writer, product photographer and the assistant coach for the Glynn Academy girls’ soccer team.
Education: BS in Agriculture from the University of Georgia
What is your proudest moment?
During the summer of 2017, I rode a bicycle 3,200 miles from Maine to Washington State with my dog, Dobby.
The County Commission estimates it will cost $20 million to $22 million to construct an expansion to the Glynn County Courthouse. Do you believe the expansion is necessary and do you think the public will support the project enough to pass SPLOST 2020?
Judges of the Glynn County Courthouse approached the County Commission with concerns regarding security and the number of courtrooms available. A report was conducted that cited the safety issues and the need for additional courtrooms to support the growing population in Glynn County. This project is a Tier 1 SPLOST project, which demonstrates its importance and priority. While commissioners should make their own decisions, they should also rely on studies conducted by experts to help make the best decision for the county.
I believe the expansion of the courthouse is necessary and it is the job of the Board of Commissioners to communicate to the public the importance of passing each SPLOST project. We need more transparency and simplification of information in regards to SPLOST projects, as well as additional oversight to ensure approved projects are completed in a timely manner.
Do you think the Glynn County Police Department should remain under the County Commission’s control or fold into the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office?
I believe the Glynn County Police Department should remain under the County Commission’s control. I value the commitment and dedication of police officers who uphold our laws, keep us safe and care for our community.
That being said, incidents in recent years lead me to believe the police department needs more oversight. The most recent incident regarding the death of Ahmaud Arbery brings into question the efficacy and transparency of the department. I support the commissioners’ decision to create a police panel comprised of community members to monitor and assess the GCPD.
Do you think the County Commission appropriately handled the states of emergency during Hurricanes Irma, Matthew and Dorian, Tropical Storm Hermine and the COVID-19 pandemic and what would you do differently?
I believe that when it comes to emergencies, whether it be a pandemic or a natural disaster, the Board of Commission must make difficult decisions based on the expert information with which they are provided.
While I agree that sometimes hurricane emergencies must call for an evacuation, more should be done to consider those who cannot leave. In addition, we must be proactive about safeguarding our community against harsher and more frequent hurricanes.
I do believe that based on the information provided by the CDC and our local health system, our commissioners should have closed non-essential businesses and issued an order to shelter in place much earlier. When more stringent guidelines were considered, I would have advocated for issuing such guidelines to all of Glynn County, not just certain areas.
Editor’s Note: The News’ questionnaire to county candidates included a question about SPLOST 2020, which was taken off the ballot after the questionnaires were sent. Since SPLOST is likely to come up again, the decision was made to keep the question.