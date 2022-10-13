Stacey Abrams

Age: 48
Profession: Tax attorney, entrepreneur, writer and small business owner
Education: Avondale High School in DeKalb County, Spelman College, LBJ School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas, Yale Law School
What are the top three issues facing Georgia and what sets you apart from your opponent on these issues?
Education, health care and housing are top issues impacting Georgians in this election.
My opponent is failing to invest Georgia’s $5 billion surplus in the working families who need it most.
I am the only candidate with comprehensive plans to fully fund education and raise base teacher pay to $50,000, expand Medicaid to lower health care costs for all and provide 500,000 Georgians with insurance, and tackle Georgia’s housing crisis.