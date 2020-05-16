Sheila McNeill
Republican, State Senate District 3
Where are you from: Brunswick
What is your profession: President of The Camden Partnership
Marital status: Married to Arlie McNeill
Education: High school
What is your proudest moment?
There are so many good moments: Marrying Arlie, the birth of our daughter and grandchildren, my election as national president of the Navy League, my appointment to the Defense Advisory Committee and receiving the Distinguished Civilian Award in 2019 from the Naval Submarine League.
What are your top three issues and how would you resolve them?
My top issues need explanation: It is too early to say what my top three issues will be. I am still talking with everyone I can to make sure I have heard from as many as I can. But I will handle each issue as I’ve handled challenges in the past — whether it was on an international level as national president of the Navy League with our 70,000 members or quality of life issues for our military that arose as I traveled around the world on the Secretary of Defense Committee, or in our local communities where we as a community traveled to D.C. and Atlanta on top issues, raising funding to build the St. Marys Submarine Museum and the USS George Bancroft Memorial at the entrance of Kings Bay, saving four submarines that were scheduled to be eliminated — two of those are at Kings Bay with about 600 total jobs — and convincing the Navy to have a commissioning ceremony for the USNS Brunswick, I met with all parties that were involved and met with others as we discussed the pros and cons.
And that is what I will do as your next senator: I would research the issue and talk with as many as I could — our city and country representatives, citizens and experts on the issues. Once I have a firm idea on the issues — with the pros and cons — I would go to my colleagues in the Senate and House. I would talk with as many of the legislators as I could to not only hear their concerns and possible support but to ensure that I have support on the bill.
Listening to all involved is key to solving seemingly impossible situations.