Voters will have a chance in November to make their voices heard on numerous issues affecting Glynn County, including what sort of leaders sit on the board of education.
Voters could unseat Dr. Hank Yeargan, incumbent and District 4 representative on the school board. Rachael Thompson, a Democrat, is vying for the seat Yeargan has held for 12 years.
Decisions made in the school board’s meeting room impact the lives of the community’s youth, families, educators, other school staff and many more.
Over the past three years, the COVID-19 pandemic and its ramifications have forced the school board to make tough choices regarding safety procedures, school closures, funding distribution, staff retention and other issues.
The pandemic’s impact continues to ripple through the district. A continuous priority for school board members is finding the best way to use federal and state pandemic relief funds while that money is still available.
Learning loss related to the pandemic also remains a top concern for all district leaders. School board members will play a vital role in supporting local educators through that challenge.
Other ongoing issues affecting the school system include a looming teacher shortage, increased discipline issues in schools, rising costs and supply chain challenges, staff shortages in the transportation department and other areas, facility updates and upkeep and more.
These issues and many more shape the decisions, big and small, that school board members make to ensure the community’s children receive the best education possible and the district’s staff are properly supported.