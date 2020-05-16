Sarah Riggs Amico
Democrat, U.S. Senate
Where are you from: Marietta
What is your profession: Former trucking company executive
Marital status: Married
Education: MBA, Harvard
What is your proudest moment?
Raising my two young daughters and watching them become strong, inquisitive and independent have been my proudest moments.
What are your top three issues and how would you resolve them?
1. Expanding Access to Affordable Health Care — In 21st century America, no one should be sick because they’re poor or poor because they’re sick. Over the past three years, I’ve traveled to over 150 counties in Georgia, listening to heartbreaking stories from families who’ve experienced pain, bankruptcy or death from a lack of access to affordable healthcare. And as someone who grew up in a rural community, I understand that access to healthcare is essential to building both healthy families and healthy economies in our rural communities. As Executive Chair of my family’s trucking company, I led an initiative to provide 100 percent fully funded healthcare premiums for thousands of employees and their families. I will fight to protect and strengthen the Affordable Care Act, create a public option, and lower the cost of prescription drugs.
2. Protecting Voting Rights — Protecting and ensuring our fundamental right to vote is critical in a country that has seen rampant and blatant voter suppression and intimidation, especially across the South. Communities of color are routinely targeted for exercising their rights, and Republican leaders spend taxpayer dollars to bring criminal charges against them in politically motivated attacks. In the U.S. Senate, I’ll fight to reinstate the Voting Rights Act, and I’ll support legislation such as the Honest Ads Act and the Election Security Act, which will work towards making our elections safer and more transparent.
3. Improving K-12 Education — I am the granddaughter of a public school teacher and am, myself, a public school graduate, and today I choose to send my two daughters to public schools. We must invest in every school and every community so that a child’s success in life is not dictated by their parents’ means or the zip code they live in.