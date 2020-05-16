Sammy Tostensen
Republican, County Commission District 1
Where are you from: Brunswick
What is your profession: Owner of The Tostensen Company, a civil court process serving company
Marital status: I have been married to my wife Karen for 36 years
Education: Valdosta State College
What is your proudest moment?
I have had many proud moments in my life, but the birth of my grandson Thomas is the most recent.
The County Commission estimates it will cost $20 million to $22 million to construct an expansion to the Glynn County Courthouse. Do you believe the expansion is necessary and do you think the public will support the project enough to pass SPLOST 2020?
Through my business dealings within the courthouse, I do believe that our current court facilities have reached a point that needs attention. However, I have not been privy to the discussions to determine if the amounts quoted are necessary to fix those issues. I do believe the public would support a SPLOST that benefits the courthouse, but I am not convinced they would support the other projects as proposed.
Do you think the Glynn County Police Department should remain under the County Commission’s control or fold into the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office?
I think that voters of Glynn County should have an opportunity to decide how they are served and who protects them. The citizens of this county are the ones who pay for that service. If they are not happy with the services being provided it is the duty of the county commission to find a suitable remedy or alternative.
Do you think the County Commission appropriately handled the states of emergency during Hurricanes Irma, Matthew and Dorian, Tropical Storm Hermine and the COVID-19 pandemic and what would you do differently?
I think during any state of emergency situation, the leaders of the community have very difficult decisions to make to keep their citizens safe. We have been very fortunate in the past to escape devastation from hurricanes since Dora in 1964. I believe that the county acted appropriately in the warnings and directions leading up to the storms. However, I do not believe that the county has made the proper investments necessary to shorten the recovery time for future hurricanes.
Concerning the current COVID-19 pandemic, I do not believe it is good governance to make decisions based on fear. I know that none of us have ever faced something like this in our lifetimes, but history is a very handy guide. Government should not only protect the safety of their citizens but should also protect their freedoms.
Editor’s Note: The News’ questionnaire to county candidates included a question about SPLOST 2020, which was taken off the ballot after the questionnaires were sent. Since SPLOST is likely to come up again, the decision was made to keep the question.