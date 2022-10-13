Ryan Graham

Lieutenant Governor, libertarian
Age: 37
Profession: IT Project Manager
Education: B.S. in computer science from Georgia State University
Family: Wife and a 6-year-old daughter
What are the top three issues facing Georgia and what sets you apart from your opponent on these issues?
• Educational Freedom: Get politicians out of our classrooms. Education should be between students, parents and educators; not politicians and bureaucrats. If you don’t want something politicized, don’t put politicians in charge of it. I don’t think the politicization of education has been good for our students.
• Criminal Justice: Peaceful people should not be put in cages. With violent crime on the rise, the priority should be on those who are committing violence. We need to stop with Operation Southern Slowdown and start processing rape kits. We need to start community policing and shift from a “law enforcement” mindset into a “protect and serve” mindset.
• Election Reform: Voters should be able to vote for someone who represents them. Eliminate ballot access laws that keep third-party and independent candidates off of ballots in Georgia. We need more choices and more voices in Georgia politics.