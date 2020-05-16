Ron Adams
Republican, Superior Court Clerk, Incumbent
Where are you from: Brunswick
What is your profession: Former banker, now Clerk of Superior Court
Marital status: Married
Education: MBA from the University of Georgia
What is your proudest moment?
My wedding day.
What do you plan to do with your next four years?
I plan to continue the evolution of the clerk’s office. With the help from Glynn County Information Technology, we have installed MyVault, a program to provide backup of critical records and data and we will continue those efforts. The week of April 6 we installed a new real estate program to provide greater integrity to our electronic real estate records and to improve financial controls. We have successfully installed electronic filing in civil cases with the option to file electronically in criminal cases and we will continue that process. We are converting all of the electronic case records into searchable records to make them more useful and usable. We will continue to work through the process of paying parties whose funds were stolen from this office during the period 2008 and 2014. We will continue to cooperate and coordinate with other parts of the judicial system to ensure justice for our citizens.