Richard Woods

Georgia Schools Superintendent, Republican, incumbent
Age: 60
Profession: State School Superintendent and rural educator
Education: Bachelor’s degree from Kennesaw State University and a master’s degree from Valdosta State University
Spouse: Lisha Woods, former 30-year educator
Student test scores have been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. What is your plan to support schools across Georgia as educators aim to address this?
My commitment to keep schools open and learning going during the pandemic ensured our state weathered the storm better than most. Recently released SAT scores show Georgia continues to beat the nation academically. I am confident when graduation rates are released they will show a continued, upward trajectory. Even with academics rebounding, I continue to be laser focused on addressing learning gaps. For example, academic recovery specialists have been deployed to support our schools, formative assessments are being offered so teachers can pinpoint where students are academically, and we’ve added 317,000 additional instructional hours through quality after school programming.
School boards and district leaders will soon have to make potentially tough decisions as federal CARES Act funding expires. What role do you feel your office will play in helping schools navigate that challenge?
School districts have two years to spend these funds and I continue to advocate for a federal extension. Instead of embracing a one-size-fits-all approach or fad fixes that promotes wasteful spending, we’re working hand-in-hand with districts to identify best practices/strategies, support sustainability, and give the flexibility to address the on-the-ground realities. When gas prices soared, we allowed districts to amend their plans to offset the pain at the pump. When recent test scores came out, we allowed districts to amend their plans to shift focus to areas with the most gaps. Giving districts both guidance and flexibility has been essential.