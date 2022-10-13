Richard Ingalls

Glynn County Commission At-Large Post 1, Democrat
Age: 65
Profession: Retired entrepreneur, engineer and manager.
Education: Bachelor of Science, Industrial and Systems Engineering
Family: Married to wife of 38 years
How should the county deal with the traffic congestion on St. Simons Island?
Public safety in Glynn County requires a fully staffed Glynn County Police force to support traffic law enforcement and education. Protecting what’s yours requires effective traffic engineering and traffic management. Modest lane additions and upgrades to the Sea Island Road-Frederica Road intersection and island gateway should be implemented before attempting the oversized roundabout and overpass solutions currently planned by Glynn County leadership. Full-time, professional project management by permanent employees and appropriate public accountability to Glynn County taxpayers is needed for all major county spending projects.
What can be done to bring more affordable housing to the county?
Glynn County should complete the zoning ordinance update with modifications to ensure that smaller, durable, energy efficient, affordable housing is created in neighborhoods with affordable land costs. Current code enforcement must be expanded with additional staff and resources to effectively protect what’s yours in our homes, our neighborhoods and our investments in local property. Glynn County must gain compliance by developers, builders, landlords and our neighbors with current, logical, appropriate Glynn County ordinances.
Do you support the upcoming SPLOST referendum? Why?
A core responsibility of government is protecting what’s yours and protecting what’s ours through good, fair, open and honest government. The city of Brunswick, JWSC, Jekyll Island Authority, Golden Isles Development Authority and our Glynn County Airport Commission have created well-designed, multiple-year capital spending plans within their proposals. Necessary investments in public parks, trails, drainage and storm preparations are also included in the Glynn County SPLOST 2022 proposal. It isn’t perfect, but it is significantly improved and has earned my support. Vote Ingalls, and we will work constantly to contain excessive spending in all Glynn County projects.