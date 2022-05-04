For information on requesting an absentee ballot for this election or registering for a future election, contact the Glynn County Board of Elections at 912-554-7060 or visit glynncounty.org/elections or www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Glynn County Board of Elections — 1815 Gloucester St.

2022 midterm election timeline

5/13 — Deadline to request an absentee ballot for primary

5/20 — End of early voting in primary

5/25 — Primary Election Day

6/21 — Designated runoff date, if necessary

10/10 — Deadline to register to vote in November general election

10/17-11/4 — Early voting in general election

11/8 — Election Day

12/6 — Designated runoff date, if needed

Early voting polling locations

• Office Park Building — 1815 Gloucester St.

• Glynn County Fire Station No. 2 — 1965 Demere Road

• Ballard Community Building — 30 Nimitz Drive

Voting precincts

• Sterling Elementary School — 200 McKenzie Road

• Brookman Community Building — 11 Calvin Way Lane

• CenterPoint Church — 573 Palisade Drive

• Blythe Island Baptist Church — 170 Cut Off Road Brunswick

• Christian Renewal Church of St. Simons — 6530 Frederica Road

• St. William Catholic Church — 2300 Frederica Road

• St. Simons First Baptist Church — 729 Ocean Blvd.

• Jekyll Island Presbyterian Church — 475 Riverview Drive

• Sterling Church of God — 6670 New Jesup Highway

• Southeast Baptist Association — 2220 Perry Lane Road

• Golden Isles College and Career Academy — 4404 Glynco Parkway

• C.B. Greer Elementary School — 695 Harry Driggers Blvd.

• Ballard Community Building — 30 Nimitz Drive

• Northside Baptist Church — 935 Chapel Crossing

• The Chapel — 114 Harris Farm Road

• College Place United Methodist Church — 3890 Altama Avenue

• Howard Coffin Park — 1430 Lanier Blvd.

• Bethel-Evangel Community Church — 801 I St.

• Selden Park — 100 Genoa Martin Drive

To find out which polling place if yours, visit call 912-554-7060 or visit www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.

