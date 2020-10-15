What are the three most pressing issues facing the Glynn County School System? How would you address them?
The word pressing is paramount in this question. COVID 19 has caused me to focus on recovery, resiliency and resources as the three priorities that our school system must be driven to excel in.
No. 1 Recovery: Our students lost a lot of instructional time, our teachers lost a lot of preparation time, our principals lost a lot of time to give forethought to instructional growth, and our staffs lost a lot of income. While we are planning how to come back safely, and what protocols should be in place to ensure that safety, we must also realize that there is some make-up work we have to do before we make it back on even footing. Recovery for our students should rely on smart, incisive and succinct testing to identify where we see pockets of “summer slide” defined as a loss of educational gains due to a prolonged break from scholastic growth and achievement. We want to ensure that those who need direct help are not being forced to ask for the help they need, but rather we are using data and metrics to proactively identify where help is needed.
No. 2 Resiliency: We must build a system that is more resilient to not only natural disasters and pandemics, but also to changing demographics and learning styles. From curating a more dynamic virtual experience for our students to funding upskilling for our teachers that prepare them for a new classroom experience, our school board can no longer be reactive but must have forethought for our future.
No. 3 Resources: Simply, we must work to bring more resources to the families, teachers, and educational leaders to ensure we can move into a new normal with the tools we need to be successful. Whether through advocacy to our state leaders or advocating for SPOLST money locally, we have to fight for our children’s futures, and it starts with the fiscal commitments required to make that happen.
What needed changes within the school system has the COVID-19 pandemic brought to light for you?
I think there is no question that we have learned that the digital divide is not a small one to be bridged quickly but a chasm that needs our entire community’s attention, focus, and creativity. After speaking to many of our parents, students, teachers, and leaders from many different socio-economic statuses ethnicities, and ages it was clear to me that our solutions in this space leave a lot to be desired by Glynn County.
Too many students have had major gaps in their learning due to an inability to access the internet or they just plainly don’t have a personal computer. Our school system must provide at least a base level of equipment to all children to learn through virtual means. Whether we are all working and learning from home as we are now or when children fully go back into classrooms, learning through the screen is here to stay. Condensing textbooks, lessons and homework into small portable laptops with hotspots has to become a norm and we have to prepare now.
Name two powers in the hands of federal or state governments that you would like to see in the hands of local school boards. What would you do with these powers?
Education, unfortunately has become a political football in recent years. Where there was collaboration now there seems to be more division than ever. Securing a lockstep approach with our national and state leaders isn’t achieved through amending their Title 1 funding powers at the national level or changing the state’s power over testing; a cohesive educational plan happens when all parties local, state and federal are openly and honestly sharing information that helps guide the decisions we all have to make independently. Instead of thinking about this as what powers I would want to see on the local level, let’s ensure that when federal and state programs are being created, not implemented, local leaders are at the table. I would also like to see greater community, educator and student input into overarching policies that are dictated from the state and federal government. We need to ensure that regardless of who holds the power to do what, we are working to ensure a stronger educational experience and outcomes through clear communication between all those effected by the standards and laws we pass.