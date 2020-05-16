Regina Johnson
Democrat, School Board At-large
Where are you from: I was born, raised and educated in the nation’s capital of Washington, D.C. However, I have lived in and served the community of Brunswick, Georgia, for 40 years.
What is your profession: I am an educator with experience in Glynn County as a classroom teacher, mentor and workshop presenter, as well as an examiner and faculty for the Professional Standards Commission. I have expanded my skill set to include volunteering with health and family service agencies to meet the needs of our community.
Marital status: Widow
Education: Doctorate of Education in curriculum and instruction
What is your proudest moment?
Achieving my National Board Professional Teacher Certification, Early Childhood Specialist — one of the first in Glynn County and Georgia.
What would you do to improve the education system in Glynn County?
The COVID-19 pandemic has imposed unprecedented change on the education system that requires us to “think outside the box” to meet these challenges. We must respond in new and different ways to achieve our primary mission to educate students to meet their full potential. We will face financial and budgetary constraints that will have to be creatively and responsibly addressed. I am committed to do whatever is necessary to move our education system forward.
I will:
Be present with helping hands, listening ears, and a skill set to advocate for instructional leadership in our schools
Improve early childhood education and grade level reading proficiency
Close the digital divide to level the playing field
Promote “wrap around services” for students, staff and families to support our school family
Work with the community, experts and my fellow board members to adopt a budget that will responsibly and transparently promote these objectives
How do you feel the school system and school board could improve local workforce development?
Workforce development is a “cradle to career” process through which students are prepared to enter the workforce with skills that are marketable and attractive to employers and industry. This begins at home and continues in school with a strong early childhood education program. Our Glynn County School System must fully fund pre-K in our community, where no child begins kindergarten without readiness skills. All students must have access to advanced technologies and the internet to be prepared for the workforce of the future.
We must focus more on the “cradle” side of workforce development. Business and industry should come into the K-12 classrooms to build knowledge, skills and opportunities. I see a win-win situation that will lead to apprenticeships and internships for parents and students.
I will encourage collaboration with the business community and cconomic development to foster innovation in Glynn County Schools’ workforce development strategies.
In what ways do you feel the school system can better support teachers?
Through conversations with Glynn County educators, I heard common threads suggesting how to better support them: (i) be present; (ii) listen and follow up, and (iii) respect educators’ judgment without reprisals.
Be visible at schools and participate in school events
Participate and model a skill: teach a class; serve a lunch; attend a staff meeting; ask, “How are you doing?”
Listen to the concerns of staff and show appreciation with higher pay, more planning time and incentives for grade level chairs
Give educators more authority and flexibility in staff selection, school scheduling, instructional programs and the use of and redirection of new and existing resources without fear of reprisals
As a classroom teacher and Georgia Association of Educators leader, as a member of the Glynn County School Board, I will make every effort to listen and to provide this support to educators.
I ask the voters of Glynn County to elect Regina H. Johnson, teacher, community servant and leader as your next Glynn County School Board -At-Large Post 2 member.