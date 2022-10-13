U.S. Senate, Democrat, incumbent
Age: 53
Profession: Senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church; U.S. Senator for Georgia
Education: Morehouse College
Family: Two children
What are the top three issues facing Georgia and what sets you apart from your opponent on these issues?
Every day I stand up for hardworking families in the Senate. Lowering health care costs is a top priority. I’m proud that my provisions to cap prescription drug costs for seniors on Medicare and cap the cost of insulin for Georgians on Medicare become law as part of the Inflation Reduction Act. I’m also fighting to protect and grow Georgia jobs.
The jobs and competition bill that’s been signed into law will invest in Georgia jobs and ensure that we can compete with countries like China. As the son of a veteran, I was proud to stand up for our veterans and expand access to health care for nearly 350,000 Georgia veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.
There’s a clear difference between me and my opponent. We need to make sure we elect someone who’s ready to take on these challenges and get the job done.