In order of priority or severity, what are the three most pressing issues facing the nation?
As Senator, Rev. Warnock would work to expand access to quality, affordable healthcare — especially considering our current public health crisis, including improving the Affordable Care Act and ensuring protections for people with pre-existing conditions. He would also look to work across the aisle to lower the cost of prescription drugs through price negotiations, push for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid to be empowered to negotiate lower drug pricing (as was advocated for in the ACA), and advocate for more ability to work with our partner countries, like Canada, to bring in prescriptions to market at lower cost but the same level of quality and safety. And at the federal level, he would push for Congress to roll back the power of special interests, like big Pharmaceutical companies, by imposing caps on the maximum price that can be charged for life-saving drugs, like insulin, and limiting the excessive use of patents to encourage market competition.
Too often, hard working Georgia families do not receive benefits equivalent to their work. Amid record unemployment and eviction, Rev. Warnock is committed to protecting and supporting dignity of work and working families in the Senate.
Securing access to the ballot box for every eligible Georgia voter is another priority for Rev. Warnock. To ensure free, fair, secure and accurate elections, Rev. Warnock would focus on protecting and expanding voting rights for all eligible people, including re-authorizing the Voting Rights Act/the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, making Election Day a federal holiday, and fighting back against voter suppression efforts. In the midst of a pandemic when Americans are being forced to choose between their health and safety, and their constitutional right to vote that also means increasing access to Vote By Mail and Early Vote options, to protect Georgians as they cast their ballots.
What sets you apart from your opponents on these issues?
His record of fighting for these issues before running for office sets Rev. Warnock apart. Rev. Warnock has committed his life to service and believes that his impact does not stop at the church door — that’s where it begins. As an advocate, he’s fought to defend affordable health care, through Medicaid expansion and to ensure hardworking Georgians can make a living wage. On voting rights, he has organized freedom caravans for Louisiana voters displaced by Hurricane Katrina to exercise their constitutional right and helped register over 400,000 as Chair of the New Georgia Project. Throughout his career, Rev. Warnock has centered these issues and continues to do so in this race.
Does the country need another round of COVID-19 relief? Why or why not?
As he has stated before, Rev. Warnock believes that Congress’ most recent COVID-19 relief package did not meet the moment and left millions of Americans out. Georgia’s workers are facing higher rates of unemployment, potential loss of healthcare as a result of unemployment, and evictions during a severe loss of income. Rev. Warnock is the only candidate in this race equipped to advocate for an adequate COVID-19 relief bill for working families in Georgia. Rev.
Warnock also believes that forcing Georgians to choose between their health and safety, their right to vote, and the economy is a false choice. His stance is that he people are the economy; and if we want to have a healthy economy the people must be safe and healthy.
First and foremost, Warnock believes, in order to curb this crisis, we should be following the advice of medical experts and scientists.
Like all Americans, he looks forward to the day when there is a safe vaccine available. And that we should trust the medical experts and scientists who are best qualified to make the decisions on how to proceed with a safe reopening.