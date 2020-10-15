Nathan Russo

What three issues are most important to the Third District, and how would you address them?
I believe the three most important issues to voters in Senate District 3 are: 1) Medicaid Expansion — we have thousands of people living in our 4 county area below the poverty level, they are so in need for Medicaid, I would work with Republicans in the legislature to make this expansion happen; 2) I would work to amend any laws we have here in Georgia with respect to qualified immunity for police. We need to make the police more responsible for improper behavior; bad behavior on the part of citizens or police has consequences; 3) Our judicial system as it relates to sentencing has to be brought into the 21st Century — mandatory sentencing has not worked so get rid of it and decriminalize marijuana usage.
Do you believe citizen’s arrest should continue to exist as a state statute? If so, why? If not, what would you change?
I believe we should get rid of any statutes that state one citizen can arrest another especially any statute that does not prohibit use of guns in the arrest. Most citizens do not know these laws very well and by utilizing these laws you may be putting yourself in jeopardy of the law. And when citizens are utilizing fire arms there are even more laws that come into play that they may not know about. I do not believe these laws can be made clear enough to be able to be useful to the average citizen so we should get rid of any of them that are presently in existence. Just call the police if you feel someone is breaking the law.
What voting law in Georgia would you change and why?
There are many voting laws that need to be changed in Georgia and they should be amended as follows: 1) there should be no purging of voter rolls in any year of Federal or Statewide elections; 2) make sure every county in the state has at least 2 months of early voting including Sundays; 3) all mail in voting ballots should be mailed out no less than two months prior to election day; 4) if a state picture ID is not available for vote registration for older people (65-plus) they should be able to use Social Security card ID plus ID from social services or information from utility or doctor’s office that verifies who you are and where you live.