Nakita Hemmingway

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner, Democrat
Age: 45
Profession: Entrepreneur, political leader, Realtor and cut-flower farmer.
Education: Attended Southwest Dekalb High School & Georgia State University where she majored in real estate and also has a degree in Finance from American Intercontinental University.
Family: Husband and four children.
What are the three most pressing issues facing Georgia’s farmers, growers and other agricultural producers, and what would you do/have you done to address them?
• Eradicating child hunger. I have a comprehensive plan to fully eradicate childhood hunger in the state of Georgia by 2025. Childhood hunger is a disease that preys on our most vulnerable. It must be fully and completely eradicated. And here in Georgia, we have the farming and the financial resources to do it.
• Georgia grown. We need to connect our makers with our markets. And that means bringing the farm products, produce, meats and crafts Georgia is famous for into our local stores and onto the shelves so the average Georgia consumer can buy locally grown. I plan to have K-12 programs, expand Georgia’s agriculture infrastructure, invest in more food distribution systems and more.
• Farm recovery plan. I understand that unprecedented hardships like those caused by the COVID-19 pandemic require government agencies like the Department of Agriculture to respond with urgency, creativity and impact. We can work with our farmers so their farms thrive.