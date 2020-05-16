Mike Haugen
Republican, County Commission District 2
Where are you from: St. Simons Island
What is your profession: I am self-employed in rental management.
Marital status: I have been married for 25 years
Education: Graduate of Glynn Academy, 1972
What is your proudest moment?
My proudest accomplishment is that I have worked hard to be a successful owner/operator of several different businesses.
The County Commission estimates it will cost $20 million to $22 million to construct an expansion to the Glynn County Courthouse. Do you believe the expansion is necessary and do you think the public will support the project enough to pass SPLOST 2020?
I understand there are many issues with the current courthouse that need to be addressed. However, I am not sure that the voters of Glynn County will support the upcoming SPLOST because I believe they have lost trust in how it has been managed and implemented.
Do you think the Glynn County Police Department should remain under the County Commission’s control or fold into the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office?
I believe that both the Glynn County Police Department and the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office should work together for the good of Glynn County. However, I believe that the decision to join them should be left to the residents of Glynn County to vote on.
Do you think the County Commission appropriately handled the states of emergency during Hurricanes Irma, Matthew and Dorian, Tropical Storm Hermine and the COVID-19 pandemic and what would you do differently?
Because I remained on St. Simons during the hurricanes and tropical storm, I believe that the county acted in the best interest of the residents of Glynn County. As for the COVID-19 issue, the situation is still changing daily from the federal, state and county level.
Editor’s Note: The News’ questionnaire to county candidates included a question about SPLOST 2020, which was taken off the ballot after the questionnaires were sent. Since SPLOST is likely to come up again, the decision was made to keep the question.