Mike Browning

Michael Browning
Republican, County Commission District 1, Incumbent
Where are you from: Born and raised in Glynn County
What is your profession: Retired 42 years, industrial construction industry
Marital status: Married to Bonnie for 47 years
Education: Bachelor’s degree
What is your proudest moment?
Proudest when marrying and becoming a father.
The County Commission estimates it will cost $20 million to $22 million to construct an expansion to the Glynn County Courthouse. Do you believe the expansion is necessary, and do you think the public will support the project enough to pass SPLOST 2020?
The current courthouse was too small and not adequately designed when it was built 25 years ago. This has been confirmed by the Heery Study and the Courthouse Space Needs Committee. We are at a point that we need to move forward to add needed new space and renovate the existing space to accommodate the current and future needs. With a price tag of $23 million SPLOST is the fairest and best way to fund the project. I can only encourage our good citizens to vote to fund this project when it comes up. That decision is in their hands and I trust they will make the right decision.
Do you think the Glynn County Police Department should remain under the County Commission’s control or fold into the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office?
As a Commissioner I see how important it is to have accountability for the funds we raise and expend, much of it to other elected officials. The Board of Commissioners have had to go to court due to issues created by other elected officials and decisions they made that have not served the best interests of our citizens well. The police department has a large budget and we have done a good job of controlling it and I believe the citizens benefit well because of it. Also, when issues arise in the department we are able to address them directly as we have done by commissioning the IACP audit of the entire department. In addition we have created a Police Advisory Panel to take a look into all aspects of the operation and advise the BOC of any issues they see and solutions we can adopt. The goal is to have the best Glynn County Police Department possible.
Do you think the County Commission appropriately handled the states of emergency during Hurricanes Irma, Matthew and Dorian, Tropical Storm Hermine and the COVID-19 pandemic and what would you do differently?
I believe Glynn County has done an excellent job in the past when preparing the community for an approaching hurricane and for the recovery efforts afterwards. It’s difficult to get everything just right when Mother Nature is in control but we learn lessons from each event and we incorporate those lessons learned when we are faced with the next hurricane. I’m confident we will be ready if and when we are faced with another one. COVID-19 is an historic event and it’s a medical/health event so it’s totally different from a hurricane. We have no playbook but we know already there is great risk of infection to all of us and that our economy has taken a big hit. Our focus is to stop the spread of the virus in our community. The question is how do we do that without trampling individual rights and freedoms and without destroying our economy.
Editor’s Note: The News’ questionnaire to county candidates included a question about SPLOST 2020, which was taken off the ballot after the questionnaires were sent. Since SPLOST is likely to come up again, the decision was made to keep the question.