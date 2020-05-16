Marckeith DeJesus.jpg

Marckeith DeJesus

Democrat, U.S. Senate

Where are you from: Augusta

What is your profession: Healthcare professional

Marital status: Engaged

Education: Two years of college

What is your proudest moment?

Taking care of my great-grandmother with Alzheimer’s

What are your top three issues and how would you resolve them?

Healthcare – Gain bi-partisan support for a Medicare for all system as a supplement (secondary) to the insurers primary if already insured and if not insured, Medicare for all as the primary carrier.

Women’s Reproductive Rights – Continue the fight to ensure all women can make their own decisions regarding their body and well-being without government interference. Support government assistance and funding for programs such as Planned Parenthood.

Veteran’s Rights – Sponsor legislation allowing veterans to visit any healthcare facility of their choosing and not mandating them to first seek their healthcare needs from the VA.

