Marckeith DeJesus
Democrat, U.S. Senate
Where are you from: Augusta
What is your profession: Healthcare professional
Marital status: Engaged
Education: Two years of college
What is your proudest moment?
Taking care of my great-grandmother with Alzheimer’s
What are your top three issues and how would you resolve them?
Healthcare – Gain bi-partisan support for a Medicare for all system as a supplement (secondary) to the insurers primary if already insured and if not insured, Medicare for all as the primary carrier.
Women’s Reproductive Rights – Continue the fight to ensure all women can make their own decisions regarding their body and well-being without government interference. Support government assistance and funding for programs such as Planned Parenthood.
Veteran’s Rights – Sponsor legislation allowing veterans to visit any healthcare facility of their choosing and not mandating them to first seek their healthcare needs from the VA.