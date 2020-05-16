Lisa Ring
Democrat, U.S. House District 1
Where are you from: I live in Richmond Hill, Bryan County
What is your profession: Educator
Education: Bachelors degree in history and philosophy
What is your proudest moment?
As a mother of four, I am fortunate to have many proud moments. One that is at the top of the list is when my son graduated from basic training at Ft. Leonard Wood. He continues to make me proud as a soldier in the U.S. Army stationed in Texas.
What are your top three issues and how would you resolve them?
• Providing healthcare for all by passing and implementing a comprehensive, single payer, universal healthcare system that saves money and lives.
• Protecting our environment and its inhabitants while addressing climate change by making the First District of Georgia global leaders in the development and implementation of clean, renewable, safe energy sources which would mean bringing thousands of decent paying jobs to our district while transitioning away from fossil fuels and renewing and expanding previous environmental protections.
• Economic justice through legislation that bridges economic, racial and gender gaps by raising wages, offering benefits such as paid leave and childcare, and equal access to education, employment, apprenticeships and small business assistance.