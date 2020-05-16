Kenneth Ronald “Ken” Yasger
Where are you from: Savannah
What is your profession: Server/bartender and in the Georgia Army National Guard
Marital status: Single
Education: Some college
What is your proudest moment?
My Ranger Assessment and Selection Program graduation. There is nothing like putting on that tan beret for the first time.
What are your top three issues and how would you resolve them?
COVID-19 Response and Prevention: This fight will take years for a permanent treatment to be discovered and implemented. We need to open the country back up as soon as possible and each state can treat their citizens, their economies and utilize their National Guard’s as needed. The federal government should do their best to support each state’s decision and to work with our allies on a permanent treatment.
Decriminalization of Marijuana on the Federal Level: Pharmaceutical companies run the medical world. While politicians and corporations are making billions, the people are suffering. While the states should decide on their own how to utilize medicinal or recreational marijuana laws, the federal government needs to not interfere. This begins with decriminalizing marijuana at the highest level so the FDA can conduct proper research and the states can implement their own laws without the threat of federal action against them.
War in Afghanistan: Our service members need to and will be coming home but that must not happen before the mission is complete. I have spent too much time in Afghanistan, and I will go over as much as needed, for the Taliban to take control and, once again, oppress their people. I now have many Afghan friends who just want freedom in their country that we enjoy here. The Taliban have proven they cannot be trusted. We will win the war.