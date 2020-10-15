Kelly Loeffler

In order of priority or severity, what are the three most pressing issues facing the nation?
Our economy, law and order, and the coronavirus pandemic. Every day our economy remains closed — even partially — we lose jobs, shutter businesses, and destroy entire communities. That’s why we need to reopen our economy, get rid of disincentives that are keeping workers at home, and encourage new investment in our businesses and communities.
We’ve also got to address the lawlessness that has overtaken America’s streets. Our businesses are being looted. Our communities are being destroyed. Innocent families and police officers are being targeted for violence. And Democrat mayors in these cities refuse to take decisive action to restore law and order or ensure public safety.
Finally, we must continue to monitor the coronavirus pandemic and ensure the physical and financial health of every Georgia citizen — while remaining fiscally conscious. As a political outsider and conservative businesswoman, I am the only candidate in this race who has delivered results on each of these issues.
What sets you apart from your opponents on these issues?
Unlike my opponents, I am a conservative businesswoman and political outsider. I am not beholden to the special interests, I won’t bow down to the pressures of the radical Left, and I know how to deliver results.
In just ten months in the Senate, I have led efforts to get our economy open, save our businesses, and get our employees back to work. But I have also worked to eliminate China from American supply chains. As part of my BEAT China bill, we will move critical businesses like medical supply manufacturers back to American shores — creating new jobs, energizing communities, and putting America first again.
I have led the fight to crack down on the mobs wreaking havoc in our cities — introducing legislation to defund cities that defund the police, punish violent rioters, and sentence convicted cop-killers to the death penalty. No candidate in my race has worked harder to put criminals behind bars — or to call out radical movements like BLM, which are inciting violence at a time when we need unity most.
Finally, I have worked hard to ensure Georgia’s hospitals, communities, and families have the resources they need to cope with the coronavirus pandemic — from sending emergency funding to our health care providers, to delivering a critical stimulus check, to ensuring our businesses had tax relief and loans they needed.
I have also consistently stood up to defend our conservative values against the radical left — including the right to life and the Second Amendment. For those reasons, I am proud to have a 100 percent voting record with President Trump. I am proud to have been endorsed by every major pro-life group in America. And I am proud to have been rated the Most Conservative Senator in America by Heritage Action.
Does the country need another round of COVID-19 relief? Why or why not?
Republicans in the Senate already passed the landmark CARES Act — which delivered much-needed relief, plus a significant stimulus check, to help families and businesses across America. Now, despite the fact that we still have CARES dollars to allocate, Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats are trying to ram through a $3 trillion blue-state bailout — which would funnel millions into poorly-run Democrat states and liberal pet projects. The fact is that Americans in need should receive assistance, but they don’t need an out-of-control government using coronavirus as an excuse to enact socialist policies. Instead, I’m going to continue to advocate strongly for a relief bill that is targeted to help only those who need it the most.