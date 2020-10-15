What sets you apart from your opponent?
I’m running as a non-partisan candidate to ensure that my administration of justice will be free of partisan politics and political bias. I want to provide justice to everyone Republicans, Democrats, and Independents. As District Attorney, I will uphold the law and apply it equally to everyone, regardless of who they are or who they know. I will perform my duties without fear, favor, or affection. I will only serve the public interest.
I will always be mindful of the fact that, as District Attorney, I am a public servant. I will focus on the responsibility that I have to seek and do justice, not simply focus on getting convictions. I will do what is right. I will do it in the right way, and I will do it for the right reason. Those who are employed by me will be required to do the same.
If the office has a conflict of interest, I will immediately notify the Attorney General so he or she can appoint another District Attorney to handle the case. I will not refer the case to any other District Attorney. No one in my office will take any action in the case.
What challenges does the DA face in this second decade of the 21st century?
The challenges that a District Attorney faces in the next decade are the same as they have always been. A District Attorney must do everything he or she can to make sure that victims have their day in court as soon as possible. A District Attorney must also make the office transparent and accountable to the public. To make sure that victims have their day in court as soon as possible, I will increase the number of full-time prosecutors in the office. I will require those who are employed by me to present cases to the grand jury as soon as the office has received sufficient, credible evidence to prove guilt. I also will work to reduce unnecessary delays by providing materials the District Attorney is required to provide to defense counsel at the first court proceeding that is held in the case, instead of waiting until months later to do so. The timely provision of required materials to defense counsel will reduce the number of trials that have to be continued.
To make the District Attorney’s office more transparent and more accountable, I will meet every month with a group of citizens in each of the five counties to address their concerns and questions. I will make the policies and procedures of the office available to the public.
What three words in the English language describe who you are?
I am a Conservative, compassionate Christian. As a Conservative, I am against defunding the police because they serve to protect us. I believe that anyone who commits a crime should be prosecuted. As a gun owner, I am pro-Second Amendment. I believe the law should be enforced as it is written, and I believe that people who use guns to commit crimes should receive additional punishment for the use of a gun.
As a compassionate person, I empathize with those who have been harmed by crime. As District Attorney, I will require prosecuting attorneys to have personal contact with victims. I believe it is important for victims to talk directly with the prosecutor assigned to their case, so they can describe not just what happened, but how the crime made them feel and how it has continued to affect them. The office will strictly adhere to the Crime Victims’ Bill of Rights.
As a Christian, I believe that it is necessary to treat victims in the same way I would want to be treated. I have a moral compass that compels me to do what is right, do it in the right way, and do it for the right reason.