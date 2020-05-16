Keith Higgins
Independent, District Attorney
Where are you from: I grew up in the Atlanta area, mostly in Cobb County. I have lived in Glynn County for 32 years.
What is your profession: I have been an attorney for 34 years. For almost 23 years, I served as an assistant district attorney in the Brunswick Judicial Circuit. Since November 2010, I have been engaged in the private practice of law, and I have managed my own law firm.
Marital status: I have been married to my wife, Virginia, for 38 years.
Education: Juris Doctor degree from the Walter F. George School of Law at Mercer University
What is your proudest moment?
It’s difficult for me to limit my answer to only one. Among my proudest moments are when I married my wife, when my children were born and when my children graduated from high school and college.
What makes you a better candidate for this position than your opponent?
As an Eagle Scout, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps Reserve and a Christian, I am guided by a moral compass that compels me to do what is right, to do it in the right way and to do it for the right reason.
As district attorney, I will be a servant leader, who puts the public interest ahead of my own.
I will seek and do justice, without fear, favor, or affection.
The policies and procedures of my office will be applied consistently to everyone, regardless of who they are or who they know.
I will not permit the district attorney’s office to engage in any case in which there is any doubt about whether it can be fair or impartial.
Further, I have witnessed a lack of fairness in the criminal justice system through the eyes of the victim and the accused. I will implement policies that will ensure equitable and ethical treatment of all parties.