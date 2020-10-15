Kandiss Taylor

In order of priority or severity, what are the three most pressing issues facing the nation?
Protecting our capitalistic society and free market economy is the most pressing issue facing America. Also, we have to be so careful to elect those who will uphold the Constitution and protect our republic. We are the leading nation in the world because we offer something different, unique, which is freedom in the American Dream. A strong Ccnstitutionalist is necessary to ensure our grandchildren enjoy the freedoms we have always had. Lastly, we have to get term limits established. Some of the elected officials are staying 40-plus years. The power and money must be hard to give up, and we have to limit them from themselves and for ourselves. After a couple of terms, they are bought off and self-serving. We need to be represented by people like us who know what it is like to live on a budget and raise a family.
What sets you apart from your opponents on these issues?
I am a working class, public school educator and I am married to one. We have three children and know what it is like to live on a budget. I have fought my entire career for abused children, which are the most vulnerable population and have no voice. I will do the same thing in the U.S. Senate. I will fight to protect the Constitution 100 percent of the time and will not be bought off by special interest, big tech and lobbyists. I am tired of not being represented and having to choose the lesser of evils. I decided to run instead of complaining. I will represent “We the People” with all my heart and prayers. I will seek the counsel of my Heavenly Father during decision making. I will only do two terms and will push for term limits. I want a fair tax and to cut governmental programs and spending that are frivolous. I am the one you’ve been waiting for.
Does the country need another round of COVID-19 relief? Why or why not?
I have been very disappointed with the relief money for small businesses. I have heard it all over the state of Georgia. The true small businesses didn’t receive the help they needed. I think the stimulus money did the job it was intended to do in boosting the economy. I would be for more relief money to save these true small businesses that are barely hanging on. I am not for going more in debt as a nation without benefit. The national debt is severely out of control right now.