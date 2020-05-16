Julie Jordan
Democrat, State House District 179
Where are you from: I have been fortunate to call St. Simons Island my home for over 21 years. I was adopted when I was two weeks old and raised in Lancaster, California, in the Mojave Desert. My mom, Janet, was a cosmetologist and a small business owner and my dad, Bob, was a union worker for Safeway, a grocery store chain. They moved to Brunswick after they retired 18 years ago.
What is your profession: As an educator in Glynn County, I have worked at Needwood Middle, Glynn Middle and Glynn Academy as a teacher, coach, school counselor and registrar/administrator. I retired in June after 30 years in public education so that I can continue to serve and advocate for our entire community at the capitol.
Marital status: My wife Lisa is an electronic tech with AT&T and a proud member of the Communication Workers of America (CWA).
Education: I attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo on a basketball scholarship and was the first member of my family to graduate from college. I graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Journalism/Public Relations in 1988. I joined the staff of the Georgia Southern Women’s basketball team as a graduate assistant and completed a Master of Science in Sport Management in 1990.
I became a professional school counselor during my eight year tenure at Hinesville Middle School and earned a Master of Education and Education Specialist Degree in Counselor Education from Georgia Southern in 1995 and 1997.
What is your proudest moment?
My contribution to local youth as an educator and watching them graduate and contribute to our community.
What are your top three issues and how would you resolve them?
Supporting people in light of COVID-19 has become a priority as we face these uncertain times. The last few weeks have already shown how important good leadership is and I am pleased to offer a new brand of leadership to the residents of Glynn County.
The majority of grocery, retail and food processing workers that we are depending on during this crisis do not make a living wage. Getting people back to work and paying them a fair wage will be a key part of our county and state recovery from the current crisis. That being said, it is particularly important that we pay people a living wage by increasing the minimum wage. It is inhumane that Georgia’s minimum wage of $5.15 is still less than the federal minimum of $7.25. We must gradually raise the minimum wage sooner than later.
Georgians need help to combat this pandemic and we should start by fully expanding Medicaid.
For the last decade, the Republican majority in our state legislature have refused to fully expand Medicaid, which would save rural hospitals and bring 56,000 jobs to our state, along with ensuring coverage for half a million Georgians, nearly 5,000 in Glynn County alone. This would give support for our most vulnerable populations while bringing much needed funding to our healthcare system.
The natural beauty of the Georgia coast is undeniable and should be protected. We must continue to monitor that the Golden Ray does not leave long term damage to our natural environment. Additionally, when the COVID-19 crisis is over we will still be faced with increased coastal flooding. We must work with climate scientists and the state to prepare accordingly so that our coastal communities are resilient to continued effects of sea level rise and climate change.