What are the three most pressing issues you would work to address if elected/reelected?
My number one priority once elected will be listening to the people of the district. I pledge to always consult the constituents of the district, regardless of party, before introducing legislation in Atlanta. I further pledge to hold quarterly town halls throughout the district to allow our neighbors to share their concerns with me. The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed issues that we already knew were affecting our neighbors. Once elected I plan to advocate for increased local job opportunities and higher wages, affordable and accessible healthcare, increased funding for education, and planning for climate change and sea-level rise.
What voting law in Georgia would you change and why?
I believe free and fair elections are critical to the continued success of our democracy. We are fortunate that our local board of elections and their staff are responsive and transparent. I appreciate their hard work. Locally, I was pleased to see that we added evening hours on Mondays of early voting. We’ve seen great results with our Saturday early voting option and I would like to follow other counties around the state and see us offer Sunday voting as well. On the state level, we must also work to make voting easy and accessible. I support expanded opportunities for mail-in ballots for all voters, much like is offered for our senior citizens, where one request results in being mailed all ballots for an election year without multiple requests.
Are the state’s natural resource protections enough to meet today’s challenges?
Last week I met with local business owners who had their small business in Brunswick flooded by the recent combination of king tides and heavy rains. My heart goes out to those business owners. It is hard enough to succeed in small business without the added worry of potential flooding. I look forward to advocating for state money to help improve our stormwater infrastructure. Unfortunately, sea-level rise, massive tides, and increased hurricanes are becoming a norm. Georgia is the only state along the Atlantic coast without a plan for sea-level rise. This has to change. I look forward to creating policies for our state that address sea-level rise and other pressing environmental challenges.